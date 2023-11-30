DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Takes You On A Tour Of His Hotel Room (Video)

DEF LEPPARD has shared a new two-and-half-minute video in which singer Joe Elliott takes you on a tour of his hotel room and offers a look at how the band lives on the road. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Elliott told Classic Rock magazine that he spent most of the 2022 "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE in "total isolation" in a bid to avoid contracting COVID-19 and canceling shows.

"The safest way for us to keep that show on the road was just to avoid human beings as best we could," Elliott said. "So all of us in LEPPARD traveled separately, which is the smartest decision we made. I didn't stay in hotels. I lived on the bus — just me and Dale, my driver, in total isolation."

He added: "That's the price of doing business in 2022. If we cancel a stadium show in Arlington, Texas at four in the afternoon, people will have travelled hundreds of miles and spent hundreds of dollars to get there. So we avoided contact, we tested every day, and it worked. We didn't lose one gig."

Elliott went on to say that "nothing too crazy" happened on the tour. "The only problem for us was when Phil [Collen, guitar] broke his hand doing a Pete Townshend windmill, so for the last two weeks he had two fingers taped together — luckily on his pick hand, so it didn't affect his playing, although it was painful," he said.

"The big thing for me was I didn't lose my voice, or face-plant on stage," he added. "Because everything is on YouTube now, you're always aware that you've got to be at the top of your game. Here's what happens if you're a singer: if you screw up, everybody knows about it, but if you do a good job, nobody knows about it. The only time anybody puts anything online is when you're shit. And I managed to avoid that, so for me that's a raging success."

This past August, Elliott expressed his pride over the fact that he and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates have weathered a number of setbacks over the years, including a 1984 car accident that claimed the left arm of drummer Rick Allen, the overdose death of guitarist Steve Clark in 1991, and guitarist Vivian Campbell's 2013 cancer diagnosis.

"History tells you, with a car crash, death, cancer, whatever the hell we've survived, we've always had this underpinned strength of, it's the music that kept us all together," Elliott told People magazine. "We'll survive anything that gets thrown at us."

DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE have completed several legs of "The World Tour", which included U.S. dates with Alice Cooper.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", sold 34,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release in May 2022 to land at position No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the band's eighth top 10 LP.

Of "Diamond Star Halos"' 34,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprised 32,000, SEA units comprised 2,000 (equaling 2.7 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprised less than 500 units.

DEF LEPPARD's previous Top 10 albums included "Pyromania" (which peaked at No. 2 in 1983),"Hysteria" (No. 1 for six weeks in 1988),"Adrenalize" (No. 1 for five weeks in 1992),"Retro Active" (No. 9; 1983),"Rock Of Ages: The Definitive Collection" (No. 10; 2005),"Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" (No. 5; 2008) and "Def Leppard" (No. 10; 2015).