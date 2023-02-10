  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN And Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM To Take Part In 'An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music'

February 10, 2023

DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen, former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum and Lauren MonroeRick's wife and singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and healing arts practitioner and educator — will bring together a community of their drumming peers, supporters, donors, and music lovers for a very special event to honor and support veterans, first responders and trauma survivors at the exclusive GoodNoise Studio in Palm Springs, California on April 1. "An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music" will begin with a healing drum circle and conclude with a live in-studio performance by Monroe, Allen and guests. VIP donors at varying levels will have access to meet-and-greet opportunities, photo ops, exclusive signed merchandise, and entries into special drawings.

For more information, visit the "An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music" event page.

Founded in 2001 by Allen and Monroe, Raven Drum's mission is to serve, educate, and empower Veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI, people in crisis, and other at-risk populations. The foundation engages music as a tool for healing, allowing participants to use rhythm, mindfulness, and energy-medicine techniques as an avenue for connection and healing, and supports complementary and alternative-medicine programs for trauma recovery. For the past two years, Raven Drum has organized the "12 Drummers Drumming" online auction, raising over $100,000, with items donated by artists such as Taylor Swift, Stewart Copeland, Alvin Taylor and more.

In 2022, Raven Drum invited a group of drummers, veterans, first responders and supporters to the Amazing Grace estate to experience the magic of a drum circle and the healing benefits of music and community. The event was filmed and released as a short film, "12 Drummers Drumming: Finding The Rhythm To Heal".

Also last year, Monroe released the album, "Messages From Aphrodite", to critical acclaim from outlets such as American Songwriter, The Boot, CMT and more, and performed several special concerts with her band, including Allen. She started 2023 with the January 6 release of a special "Storyteller Edition" of that album, featuring behind-the-song narrative tracks. She is currently back in the studio working on new original material, and will be announcing tour dates in the near future. A video for "Love Is Alive" will also be released soon.

Matt Sorum photo by Michael Segal

Find more on Def leppard
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).