DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN And Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Drummer MATT SORUM To Take Part In 'An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music'

DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen, former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum and Lauren Monroe — Rick's wife and singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and healing arts practitioner and educator — will bring together a community of their drumming peers, supporters, donors, and music lovers for a very special event to honor and support veterans, first responders and trauma survivors at the exclusive GoodNoise Studio in Palm Springs, California on April 1. "An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music" will begin with a healing drum circle and conclude with a live in-studio performance by Monroe, Allen and guests. VIP donors at varying levels will have access to meet-and-greet opportunities, photo ops, exclusive signed merchandise, and entries into special drawings.

For more information, visit the "An Afternoon of Storytelling, Drumming & Music" event page.

Founded in 2001 by Allen and Monroe, Raven Drum's mission is to serve, educate, and empower Veterans dealing with PTSD and TBI, people in crisis, and other at-risk populations. The foundation engages music as a tool for healing, allowing participants to use rhythm, mindfulness, and energy-medicine techniques as an avenue for connection and healing, and supports complementary and alternative-medicine programs for trauma recovery. For the past two years, Raven Drum has organized the "12 Drummers Drumming" online auction, raising over $100,000, with items donated by artists such as Taylor Swift, Stewart Copeland, Alvin Taylor and more.

In 2022, Raven Drum invited a group of drummers, veterans, first responders and supporters to the Amazing Grace estate to experience the magic of a drum circle and the healing benefits of music and community. The event was filmed and released as a short film, "12 Drummers Drumming: Finding The Rhythm To Heal".

Also last year, Monroe released the album, "Messages From Aphrodite", to critical acclaim from outlets such as American Songwriter, The Boot, CMT and more, and performed several special concerts with her band, including Allen. She started 2023 with the January 6 release of a special "Storyteller Edition" of that album, featuring behind-the-song narrative tracks. She is currently back in the studio working on new original material, and will be announcing tour dates in the near future. A video for "Love Is Alive" will also be released soon.

Matt Sorum photo by Michael Segal