DEFTONES Announce August/September 2025 North American Tour

Following a two-week sequence of sold-out arena shows, including a double in Los Angeles at the Forum, multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning band DEFTONES has announced an extension of its 2025 North American tour with a second leg, produced by Live Nation. The next round of dates commences on August 22 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on September 10 and Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 15. This second leg comes to a close on September 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. DEFTONES welcome PHANTOGRAM and IDLES as direct support on select dates. THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA will open for all dates.

The official DEFTONES ticket presale launches tomorrow, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Various pre-sales follow on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. local, while general on-sale will be live on Monday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

This first leg of DEFTONES' North American tour kicked off on February 25, and has been met with unanimous critical acclaim. Applauding the opening evening of a sold-out two-night stand at Kia Forum in L.A., Los Angeles Times raved: "DEFTONES have never been bigger or more definitional for what young people want out of heavy music in all its gradients. A band ahead of their time for 30 years and counting.

DEFTONES 2025 North American tour second leg:

Aug. 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Aug. 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Aug. 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Aug. 27 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Aug. 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

Aug. 30 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Sep. 01 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Sep. 07 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sep. 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre+

Sep. 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena+

Sep. 11 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena+

Sep. 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

Sep. 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena+

Sep. 17 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+

* With direct support from PHANTOGRAM

+ With direct support from IDLES

Support from THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA on all dates

Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning DEFTONES is one of the most influential alternative bands in the world. Comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham, the band has released nine studio albums — the most recent being Grammy-nominated "Ohms" — and has created a culture that is revered as one of the most fervent to ever exist.

In September, DEFTONES announced a spring 2025 North American tour, marking the group's first headline run since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicked off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on February 25 and will conclude at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on April 8.

DEFTONES recently completed recording all the music for their next studio album.

In the fall of 2023, DEFTONES guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed to the "Gnostic Academy" podcast that he and his bandmates were working on their new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (RUSH, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS). This marks DEFTONES' third collaboration with Nick, having previously worked with him on 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2012's "Koi No Yokan" LPs.

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.