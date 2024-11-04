DEFTONES Announce Their Biggest U.K. Show To Date At London's Crystal Palace Park

DEFTONES, the iconic Grammy Award-winning Sacramento band, has announced its return to the U.K. next summer with a headline show at Crystal Palace Park, London on Sunday, June 29, 2025, alongside special guests WEEZER, HIGH VIS and more to be announced.

DEFTONES will host an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, November 6 starting at 9 a.m. (GMT) through to Friday, November 8 at 9 a.m. (GMT). General on sale begins at 9 a.m. (GMT) on Friday, November 8 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning DEFTONES is one of the most influential alternative bands in the world. Comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham, the band has released nine studio albums — the most recent being Grammy-nominated "Ohms" — and has created a culture that is revered as one of the most fervent to ever exist. DEFTONES' appearance at Crystal Palace Park marks what will truly be a special evening as the band make their first live appearance in the U.K. since 2022.

As one of the most popular groups to emerge in the post-grunge alternative rock aftermath, WEEZER merges heavy power pop, angular guitar leads and melodies injected with doses of '70s metal. Their early singles turned into hits with immeasurable help from clever videos, and their quickly canonised 1994 debut "The Blue Album" was followed by a more artistically than commercially motivated 1996 sophomore effort "Pinkerton", which was adored by critics and set the tone for what became the band's long and winding career.

Also joining the line-up at Crystal Palace Park are U.K. hardcore outfit HIGH VIS, a band who fuse the fury of English street punk with touches of Brit pop melody, neo-psychedelia swirl, wiry post-punk rhythm, and even bits of Madchester groove.

Crystal Palace Park is London’s original outdoor concert venue, with previous performers including THE ROLLING STONES, Bob Marley and PINK FLOYD. In 2024 the park played host to an array of scintillating and diverse talent including Skepta's inaugural Big Smoke Festival, Bloc Party and The National. Fast forward to 2025 and the park will also play host to a sold-out headline show from RÜFÜS DU SOL in July, with even more brilliant day shows still to be announced.

In September, DEFTONES announced a 2025 North American tour, marking the group's first headline run since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will canvas the country with stops at legendary arenas from coast to coast. The tour kicks off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on February 25, rolls through Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on March 6, Madison Square Garden in New York on April 3, and concludes at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on April 8. THE MARS VOLTA and FLESHWATER join the bill as special guests.

DEFTONES recently completed recording all the music for their next studio album.

In the fall of 2023, DEFTONES guitarist Stephen Carpenter confirmed to the "Gnostic Academy" podcast that he and his bandmates were working on their new album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (RUSH, MASTODON, ALICE IN CHAINS). This marks DEFTONES' third collaboration with Nick, having previously worked with him on 2010's "Diamond Eyes" and 2012's "Koi No Yokan" LPs.

In 2022, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April 2022 at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, former ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March 2022, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.

Photo credit: Clemente Ruiz