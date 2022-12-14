DEFTONES Are 'Chipping Away On Some New Music'

In a new interview with Noise11.com to promote his ††† (CROSSES) project, DEFTONES frontman Chino Moreno was asked for an update on his main band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're just chipping away on some new music — those [other] guys are, at least, at the moment. We have some sporadic shows over the next couple of years, or a year or so, whatever. But for the most part, yeah, we're just kind of winding down and taking some time off, for the most part."

Earlier this year, DEFTONES recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega. They were also joined by second guitarist Lance Jackman.

Sablan made his live debut with the DEFTONES in April at the opening concert of the band's spring 2022 U.S. tour at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon.

Sablan is best known as the former bassist for MARILYN MANSON, having toured and recorded with the shock rocker between 2010 and 2014. He has also played bass for CHELSEA WOLFE and PETER HOOK AND THE LIGHT, and is a member of the punk-rock supergroup HEAVENS BLADE alongside YOUTH CODE singer Sara Taylor, ROB ZOMBIE bassist Piggy D. (on guitar) and SUICIDE SILENCE drummer Alex Lopez.

Vega, who officially joined DEFTONES in 2009, confirmed his exit in March, just days after a new photo of the band without him emerged online on various digital service providers. At the time, he took to social media to share a video explaining his perspective on the split. In the Instagram video, Vega detailed the contractual issues that created a rift between himself and the group's core members.

Jackman is known for his work in Sacramento bands EIGHTFOURSEVEN, HORSENECK and WILL HAVEN.