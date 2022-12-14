  • facebook
Watch: Ex-SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Plays 'Itsári' For YAMAHA DRUMS

December 14, 2022

Yamaha Drums recently invited former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera to Berlin, Germany to come experience the Yamaha DTX10K-X electronic drum set, and he laid down a performance of the SEPULTURA track "Itsári". ⁠Check out footage below.

Cavalera is one of the founders of SEPULTURA. Staying true to his thrash roots as the drummer in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, he has also opened up to new musical directions. Currently, he is one half of the DJ duo MIXHELL, a project he founded with his wife Laima Leyton, as well as being one of three live drummers in SOULWAX, the Belgian dancefloor kings known for their acclaimed live shows.

Igor and his brother, former SEPULTURA frontman Max Cavalera, recently completed a U.S. tour during which they performed select tracks from the band's seminal "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" albums. The trek kicked off on September 28 in Pomona, California and ended on October 29 in Santa Ana, California.

Max and Igor launched a tour celebrating "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" back in 2018. Earlier this year, they completed the first U.S. leg of the tour featuring Mike Leon of SOULFLY on bass and Daniel Gonzalez of POSSESSED on guitar.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

The current SEPULTURA lineup — featuring guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. alongside Derrick Green on vocals and Eloy Casagrande on drums — released its latest studio album, "Quadra", in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

