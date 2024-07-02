DEICIDE Announces Summer/Fall 2024 North American Tour

Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have announced the "Banished By Sin" North American tour for this summer/fall. The trek, which will feature support from KRISIUN, INFERI and CLOAK, will launch on September 5 in Atlanta, Georgia and conclude on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 5 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. (noon) EDT

DEICIDE frontman Glen Benton says: "Hey all you Lunatics of God's creation! Tell 'em I'm coming and hell's coming with me!"

"Banished By Sin" 2024 North American tour dates:

Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

Sep. 06 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Hogrock Camgrounds (FTA)

Sep. 07 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Sep. 08 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Sep. 09 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.

Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

Sep. 11 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23

Sep. 13 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

Sep. 14 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sep. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

Sep. 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Sep. 20 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

Sep. 23 - Vancouver, BC -Rickshaw Theatre

Sep. 24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sep. 25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Sep. 26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

Sep. 27 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Sep. 29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

Sep. 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

Oct. 01 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Oct. 02 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Marquis

Oct. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct. 05 - Dallas, TX- Trees

Oct. 06 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Oct. 07 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Oct. 08 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Oct. 09 - New Orleans, LA -Southport Music Hall

Oct. 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

DEICIDE's new album, "Banished By Sin", was made available on April 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

This past February, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.

DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.

To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.