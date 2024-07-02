DEICIDE Announces Summer/Fall 2024 North American Tour

DEICIDE Announces Summer/Fall 2024 North American TourJuly 2, 2024
Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have announced the "Banished By Sin" North American tour for this summer/fall. The trek, which will feature support from KRISIUN, INFERI and CLOAK, will launch on September 5 in Atlanta, Georgia and conclude on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 5 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. (noon) EDT
DEICIDE frontman Glen Benton says: "Hey all you Lunatics of God's creation! Tell 'em I'm coming and hell's coming with me!"
"Banished By Sin" 2024 North American tour dates:
Sep. 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
Sep. 06 - Cave-In-Rock, IL - Hogrock Camgrounds (FTA)
Sep. 07 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Sep. 08 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Sep. 09 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch
Sep. 11 - Waterbury, CT - Elite 23
Sep. 13 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne
Sep. 14 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
Sep. 16 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
Sep. 17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sep. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B
Sep. 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
Sep. 20 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
Sep. 21 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
Sep. 23 - Vancouver, BC -Rickshaw Theatre
Sep. 24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Sep. 25 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
Sep. 26 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
Sep. 27 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55
Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Sep. 29 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
Sep. 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
Oct. 01 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
Oct. 02 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Oct. 03 - Denver, CO - Marquis
Oct. 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
Oct. 05 - Dallas, TX- Trees
Oct. 06 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Oct. 07 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
Oct. 08 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
Oct. 09 - New Orleans, LA -Southport Music Hall
Oct. 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
DEICIDE's new album, "Banished By Sin", was made available on April 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music.
This past February, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.
DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.
To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".
DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.
Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.
English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.
