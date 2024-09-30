DEICIDE Cancels Las Vegas Concert Due To Illness

Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have been forced to cancel their September 30 concert at Backstage Bar & Billiards in Las Vegas, Nevada due to illness.

Earlier today, the band released the following statement via social media: "Due to an unforeseen illness we have to cancel las Vegas, we deeply regret having to do so and extend our deepest apologies to the fans, we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

DEICIDE's "Banished By Sin" summer/fall 2024 North American tour, featuring support from KRISIUN, INFERI and CLOAK, launched on September 5 in Atlanta, Georgia and will conclude on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

DEICIDE's new album, "Banished By Sin", was made available on April 26 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

This past February, DEICIDE released the second single from "Banished By Sin", a song called "Sever The Tongue". The track was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.

DEICIDE collaborated with David Brodsky from My Good Eye: Music Visuals for a visually arresting video for "Sever The Tongue" that complements the track's blasphemous undertones.

To close out 2023, DEICIDE celebrated Christmas with another blasphemous song called "Bury The Cross...With Your Christ".

Earlier this year, DEICIDE frontman Glen Benton told New Noise Magazine that he doesn't pay attention to the output of other groups playing the same style of music as his own band. "I try not to listen to other bands' music, especially stuff like what I do, because it's easy to let other people's stuff influence your direction," he said. "I guess I'm old fashioned, but I don't want to ever go through that and not be original with lyrics or music. I know there's good stuff out there now, but I'm old, and I listen to oldies. I try to sit through some of the stuff that's out today, but I really can't. I guess I'm old, but I just can't hang."

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Previous DEICIDE guitarist Chris Cannella amicably left the band in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.