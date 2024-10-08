  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DEICIDE Cancels Remaining Shows On U.S. Tour As Another Storm Takes Aim At Band's Home State Of Florida

October 8, 2024

Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have canceled the last three shows of their North American tour with KRISIUN, INFERI and CLOAK in order to return home "to protect" their "families and properties" as Floridians prep for the second storm to hit the Gulf Coast in a little over two weeks.

On Monday (October 7),DEICIDE released the following statement via social media: "Due to the pending landfall of hurricane Milton on central Florida and the gulf coast , we will be leaving the tour after the performance today in Corpus Christi Texas and heading back to the state of Florida to protect our families and properties, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding, Houston, New Orleans and Pensacola will be canceled to allow us time to return to our families and homes. We will be playing early tonight 8 to 9 so hurry out tonight!"

Forecasters expect Hurricane Milton to make landfall near Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday evening, with a slew of advisories going into effect across large stretches of the western Florida coastline, where storm surges could get as high as 15 feet. National Hurricane Center forecasters also said that weather conditions in Florida may deteriorate much earlier on Wednesday.

"Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area on the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday afternoon, with tropical storm conditions beginning early Wednesday," the agency told NPR.

Milton was downgraded early Tuesday to a Category 4 hurricane, but forecasters said it still posed "an extremely serious threat to Florida."

The Tampa Bay region, where the members of DEICIDE reside and which is still rebounding from Hurricane Helene and its powerful surge 12 days ago, has not endured a direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Almost the entirety of Florida's west coast was under a hurricane warning early Tuesday as the storm and its 155 mph (250 kph) winds crept toward the state at 12 mph (19 kph),although scientists expect the system to weaken slightly before landfall.

Find more on Deicide
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).