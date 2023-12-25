DEICIDE Shares New Song 'Bury The Cross... With Your Christ' In Blasphemous Christmas Gift To Fans

In a defiant move that shatters the tranquility of the festive season, death metal legends DEICIDE have unleashed a savage new song and video, "Bury The Cross... With Your Christ". This audacious release is a testament to their unyielding commitment to the genre, offering a brutal contrast to the traditional Christmas spirit.

"Welcome to the Feast of Fools and bow before your lord almighty the end is upon us… bury the cross," remarks DEICIDE bassist/vocalist Glen Benton.

The track was forged in the depths of Smoke & Mirrors, with DEICIDE at the helm of production. Engineering wizardry was provided by Jeramie Kling, with Taylor Nordberg lending his skills. The final alchemy of mixing and mastering was conjured by Josh Wilbur.

The video was a collaborative masterpiece, directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals, who also took on the roles of cinematographer, editor, graphics, and post-production FX. Allison Woest, also from My Good Eye: Music Visuals, contributed as producer, assistant director, cinematographer, and editor. Kelly Harris brought the special effects makeup and practical FX to life. Gerard Barscheski portrayed the distraught father, adding a compelling human element to the project.

Embodying the essence of blasphemy, this latest offering stirs the cauldron of anticipation for DEICIDE's bone-crushing new album, "Banished By Sin", expected next year via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). This upcoming effort is poised to reinforce DEICIDE's reign in the infernal realms of death metal.

The "Bury The Cross... With Your Christ" cover art was created by Nestor Avalos.

In August 2022, Benton told "The Garza Podcast" that DEICIDE's new music "is really anthem-style stuff. It's really good, man. There's a lot of prog stuff in there, mixed in there. Steve's [Asheim, drums] our prog guy, man; he's the progressive rock guy. He likes to write those really black metal riffs and the progressive stuff. He's an amazing talent, man. He plays piano. He can play sweeps on guitar. He's a drummer. Yeah, he can do it all."

Benton went on to say that the next DEICIDE album was written in 2021 before he and his bandmates agreed to embark on a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of DEICIDE's sophomore album, "Legion". But, he explained, "We're getting ready to hammer this deal out right now and get this thing out."

DEICIDE played its first show with new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) on May 21, 2022 at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Nearly two years ago, Nordberg spoke about how he landed the DEICIDE gig in an interview with "The Zach Moonshine Show". He said: "In 2019, my band THE ABSENCE toured with DEICIDE in the U.S. And we got to know the guys and got along really well. And I actually found out that Glen lives, like, two streets over from Jeramie [Kling, THE ABSENCE drummer] and I, where we live. So Jeramie and Glen became good buddies and they ride bikes all the times. It's a funny little thing, thinking about that. But long story short, [previous DEICIDE guitarist] Chris [Cannella], I believe he's the head of A&R at Dean Guitars so he's focusing on that for right now. I heard that they needed a guitar player, so I learned a couple of songs, made a couple of videos, and Glen saw 'em and liked what he saw. So we had a couple of practices, and bing bang boom, here we are."

Cannella amicably left DEICIDE in January 2022 after a three-year run.

Chris joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.

Photo credit: Deidra Kling