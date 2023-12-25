ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS And CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN To Be Honored At 2024 VEGAS ROCKS! MAGAZINE MUSIC AWARDS

Sally Steele's seventh Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Sam's Town Event Center at Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event, which will also celebrate Vegas Rocks! Magazine's 20th anniversary, will be available online through Vegas Rocks! Magazine and Sally Steele's YouTube and social media platforms.

Headliners who will be appearing in person to be honored are Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) and Rick Nielsen (CHEAP TRICK) who will be receiving "Lifetime Achievement In Music" awards. Artists also slated to appear and to be honored include Kip Winger (WINGER),Eric Bloom and Buck Dharma of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT who will also be receiving "Lifetime Achievement In Music" awards. Other national artists appearing to be honored include Rikki Rockett (POISON),Tim "Ripper" Owens (JUDAS PRIEST, KK'S PRIEST),Bruce Kulick (KISS),Lizzy Borden, Simon Wright (AC/DC, DIO),Blas Elias (SLAUGHTER),Marco Mendoza (WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY),Danny Koker and COUNT'S 77, Frankie Moreno, Robert Sarzo, CRASHING WAYWARD, and JASON WALKER AND THE MAJESTIC 12.

Steele, producer and host of the event and Vegas Rocks! Magazine publisher, says: "We are thrilled to honor and recognize such great music artists like Billy Gibbons and Rick Nielsen and so many other rock artists who have made brilliant contributions to music over the decades."

The event will be preceded by a grand rock 'n' roll royal red carpet media event at 6 p.m. with appearances by major celebrities and some of the most famous rock artists in the music industry in front of the national media. The show starts at 8 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Steele launched Vegas Rocks! Magazine in 2004 as a free monthly devoted to championing Las Vegas rock activity. Within four years, the magazine grew from a 16-page black-and-white 'zine to a glossy, full-color 50-page monthly with comprehensive calendars of club dates and concerts, and lots of ads for local bands, record labels, radio stations, recording studios and clubs.

In 2010, Sally created and launched Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards. As producer, creator and executive producer, Sally oversees the entire events which aired on AXS TV and have featured and honored national artists who appeared in person, such as Sammy Hagar, Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE),SCORPIONS, David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE),Nicolas Cage, John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MÖTLEY CRÜE),Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN),Steve Lukather (TOTO),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Geoff Tate (QUEENSRŸCHE),Steven Adler (GUNS N' ROSES),Lita Ford, Rikki Rockett (POISON),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),and hundreds of others.