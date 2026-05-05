DELAIN Announces February 2027 European Tour Dates Featuring MARKO HIETALA

Over the last two decades, DELAIN has established itself as an enduring force in modern melodic metal, known for its powerful songwriting, a distinctive musical identity, and a dynamic sound. Since the release of their debut album, "Lucidity", twenty years ago, DELAIN has built a dedicated international following with albums such as "April Rain", "We Are The Others", "The Human Contradiction" and more recent releases, including "Dark Waters" in 2023, which debuted at No. 9 on both the official German album chart and the U.S. Hard Music albums chart, marking it the band's most successful record to date.

Celebrating 20 years since the release of "Lucidity", DELAIN is entering a new creative phase and officially kicking this off with the announcement of ten extraordinary live shows in February 2027. For this special tour, DELAIN will present a special format featuring a unique selection of high-profile guest musicians and vocalists, offering a memorable and varied live experience.

Among these special guests is former NIGHTWISH bassist/vocalist Marko Hietala, whose long-standing connection with DELAIN mastermind Martijn Westerholt has resulted in some of DELAIN's most iconic collaborations. His appearance on this tour marks a powerful reunion and a highlight for fans. Additional guest performers will be announced at a later stage.

With this exceptional run of shows, DELAIN invites audiences to experience its music in a new and exciting way — celebrating both its legacy and its future.

DELAIN featuring Marko Hietala 2027 tour dates with special guest INFECTED RAIN:

Feb. 02 - DE - Cologne @ Live Music Hall

Feb. 03 - DE - Bremen @ Modernes

Feb. 04 - DE - Berlin @ Columbia Theater

Feb. 05 - DE - Leipzig @ Hellraiser

Feb. 06 - DE - Karlsruhe @ Substage

Feb. 07 - CH - Pratteln @ Z7

Feb. 08 - DE - Munich @ Backstage

Feb. 09 - DE - Frankfurt @ Batschkapp

Feb. 10 - LU - Esch-sur-Alzette @ Rockhal

Feb. 11 - NL - Tilburg @ O13

Known for blending heavy guitars with orchestral and synth-driven elements, DELAIN's music has continually evolved while maintaining a recognizable and self-driven creative direction. Through extensive touring and international live experience, DELAIN has developed a strong connection with audiences worldwide. Throughout their history, the band has also collaborated with a wide range of guest musicians, contributing to some of its most memorable moments. DELAIN is currently working on an extraordinary new release featuring unique high-profile collaborations, set to be unveiled ahead of the upcoming tour, marking a new chapter in its ongoing story.

This past March, DELAIN singer Diana Leah released the official music video for "Holy Water", the first single from her new solo project DYYA.

Diana joined DELAIN in 2022 as the replacement for the band's longtime vocalist Charlotte Wessels.