DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces September/October 2026 European Solo Tour

Canadian visionary musician, composer, and producer Devin Townsend — who has been promoting his upcoming rock opera "The Moth" — has announced a return to live activity, with a European solo tour set to take place in September and October 2026.

Forging a career over four decades in countless genres, Devin has reached cult status in the progressive-metal world for his polymathic talent and continual pushing of the envelope. In 2025, after a career including iconic performances at Royal Albert Hall and multiple world tours, Townsend announced an indefinite hiatus from touring. Having then delivered the live debut in Groningen, Netherlands of "The Moth", his most ambitious work to date, it was only natural to need a break. Townsend returned home to complete the studio album of "The Moth" (out May 29 on InsideOut Music) and to rebuild himself in preparation for the next stage.

Townsend comments: "'The Moth' feels like the culmination of all my musical experiences and my journey in life so far. And as 'The Moth' spreads its wings, I'm also aware of how much I've changed, and consequently how much remains to be expressed."

He continues: "The making of this album took me on quite a journey of self-exploration. This opportunity to get out there, tell my story with this renewed clarity, celebrate my entire anthology of music across a variety of projects (and the stories behind them) offers an opportunity to connect with the audience who made this all happen and do what I love in the process: Play music. I've been told 'The Moth' seems like my life’s work and I would agree, though it was a life that no longer exists. Moving into this new life is the path now, and these events offer an introduction to that."

This welcomed change of heart should likely appeal to a legion of loyal fans worldwide, who now have the opportunity to watch Devin Townsend perform a range of tracks from his 31-strong studio album discography across a range of different artist projects including PUNKY BRÜSTER, CASUALTIES OF COOL, DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT and the genre-defining STRAPPING YOUNG LAD.

The "Metamorphosis" solo tour offers a rare unfiltered opportunity to see Devin Townsend back on stage, performing solo at 23 shows across 10 different countries in Europe. In typical Devin Townsend fashion, expect the unexpected with a varied setlist that will doubtless change night by night, and, of course, a few (bizarre) surprises along the way.

To those fans who were hoping to see Devin Townsend perform "The Moth" live complete with world-class band, orchestra and choir, he admits: "If the audience at large desires this, I would love to, but let's walk again before we fly." He admits: "I'm just looking forward to seeing you all again, singing and playing the music from this vast catalogue and discussing the stories behind it all. Thank you and I so look forward to seeing you all again."

Devin Townsend "Metamorphosis" 2026 solo European tour:

Sep. 01 - UK Birmingham Glee Club

Sep. 02 - UK Bath Komedia

Sep. 03 - UK Southampton The 1865

Sep. 04 - UK Exeter The Phoenix

Sep. 06 - UK London Union Chapel

Sep. 07 - Norway Oslo Centrum Scene

Sep. 09 - Sweden Gothenberg Pustervik

Sep. 10 - Sweden Stockholm NYA Cirkus

Sep. 12 - Finland Helsinki Finlandia Talo

Sep. 15 - Germany Hambrug Markethalle

Sep. 16 - Poland Warsaw Podola

Sep. 18 - Austria Vienna Simm City

Sep. 20 - Switzerland Zurich Volkhaus

Sep. 22 - France Paris La Bataclan

Sep. 23 - France Marseille Le Silo

Sep. 26 - Germany Munich Werk 7 Theatre

Sep. 28 - Germany Cologne Stadthalle

Sep. 29 - Netherlands Utrecht Tivoli GZ

Oct. 01 - UK Brighton Old Market

Oct. 02 - UK Cardiff The Gate

Oct. 03 - UK Glasgow Oran Mor

Oct. 04 - UK Manchester RNCM

Oct. 06 - UK Leeds Howard Assembly Rooms

For more information, visit www.hevydevy.com.

Image credit: Tom Hawkins