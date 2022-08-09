DELAIN Announces New Singer, Shares 'The Quest And The Curse' Single

DELAIN, the brainchild of keyboardist, founder and main songwriter Martijn Westerholt, has announced its new lineup. Rejoining the fold and bolstering the band's continuity are original guitarist Ronald Landa and original drummer Sander Zoer, while new members, singer Diana Leah and bassist Ludovico Cioffi, continue the evolution of DELAIN's sound.

DELAIN has also released a new single, "The Quest And The Curse", featuring the band's trademark bombastic riffs, lush orchestrations, elements from film music, metal, pop, electronic, and much more mark an amalgamation of the old and new, and build the next chapter of DELAIN's history.

Westerholt states: "The future of DELAIN looks bright!"

DELAIN is:

Martijn Westerholt - keyboards

Diana Leah - vocals

Ronald Landa - guitars and backing vocals

Ludovico Cioffi - bass and backing vocals

Sander Zoer - drums

In February 2021, Westerholt announced the dissolution of DELAIN's previous lineup. At the time, he explained: "For the last year or so, the collaboration within the band ceased to work as well as it once had. Some of us were no longer happy with the current roles in the band. We all tried very hard to find a solution for over a year, but sadly we were unable to find one. As a result, we will all be going our own ways and pursuing our own endeavors.

"I am very sad our cooperation has come to end, but at the same time I am very grateful for all the years we were able to work together. Together we toured the world, shared highs and lows, and met with many successes as well as times that pushed us to learn and grow. We all enjoyed meeting our fans and making new friends all over the globe."

Singer Charlotte Wessels said about her departure: "I know that you might have questions about the 'why' in all of this. I fully understand and respect that. Simply put, it is the sad conclusion of more than a year of trying to find solutions to built up grievances. Part of me feels like I'm letting all of you down, I'd like you to know that this decision was not taken lightly and I apologise to those of you who had high hopes of seeing all of us together live on stage again after lockdown. Until recently, I thought this might still be in the cards for us as well."

DELAIN's sixth full-length album, the Westerholt-produced "Apocalypse & Chill", was released in February 2020 via Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Andrea Falaschi