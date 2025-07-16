DEMON HUNTER Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour With WAR OF AGES, CONVICTIONS And CULTIST

DEMON HUNTER will embark on a U.S. tour in late summer/early fall. Support on the "There Was A Light Here" trek will come from WAR OF AGES, CONVICTIONS and CULTIST.

The news arrives just as DEMON HUNTER's "Sorrow Light The Way" cracks YouTube Music's Top 50 Metal Videos, entering the chart among the top 20 of current song releases.

"We couldn't be more stoked to hit the road again," DEMON HUNTER frontman Ryan Clark wrote in a message to the band's long-running fan community, The Blessed Resistance. "We're hitting a few places we haven't been in a while, and we're bringing a killer line-up with us. We are revamping the setlist, and we're ready to blow the roof off. Come out and hang with us!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18. The tour's VIP package includes an exclusive CD boasting two brand new unreleased songs — "The Pain in Me is Gone (Acoustic)" and "Breaking Through Me (Acoustic)". Already this year, DEMON HUNTER has released four new singles: "Falling Apart" (with SET THE SUN),"I'm Done", "Light Bends" and "Sorrow Light The Way". Another four hard-to-find DEMON HUNTER songs ("I Align", "The Brink", "Some Of Us" and "Worlds Apart") make their way to seven-inch vinyl for the first time later this year as part of Z2 Comics' deluxe coffee table graphic novel edition of DEMON HUNTER's four-issue "Exile" series.

"There Was A Light Here" 2025 tour dates:

Sep. 19 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

Sep. 20 - West Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

Sep. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

Sep. 23 - Des Moines, IA @ Woody's

Sep. 24 - Springfield, MO @ The Riff

Sep. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Sep. 26 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

Sep. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater

Sep. 30 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 02 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Oct. 03 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Oct. 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Afftershock*

Oct. 05 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 06 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

Oct. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Oct. 08 - Denver, CO @ HQ

Oct. 09 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

Oct. 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Oct. 11 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

* DEMON HUNTER only

"Light Bends", "I'm Done" and "Sorrow Light The Way" were all produced by Clark and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, QUEENSRŸCHE) and were made available via the band's own label, Weapons MFG.

"Sorrow Light The Way" was the eighth standalone single since the arrival of DEMON HUNTER's eleventh studio album, "Exile", in October 2022. It followed "The Brink", "Some Of Us", "Worlds Apart", "Black Stained Glass", "Falling Apart" (with SET THE SUN),"I'm Done" and "Light Bends".

"Exile" was DEMON HUNTER's first album issued on Weapons MFG. It debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Album sales chart; No. 1 in Christian sales; No. 3 in Hard Music and Independent; and No. 4 in Rock.

Scott produced and mixed "Exile", which boasted guest appearances from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY),Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY),and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST). Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, Rihanna, Kanye West) directed the first music video for the album, "Freedom Is Dead".

DEMON HUNTER is an American metal institution. The band embraces brazenly transcendent melodies, without apology, while maintaining a defiant heaviness reminiscent of the most timeless of metal music. For over two decades, DEMON HUNTER has weathered the changing tides of rock subculture, proving ever resistant to trends, and ever resilient, making music as determined and resolute as the men within the band. DEMON HUNTER's body of work is born from unwavering commitment, uncompromising creative determination, and stark recognition of the reality of an often-cold world, tempered in defiant hope. It's made up of smartly constructed, confessional lyrics; heady and catchy melody; monster riffs; bottom heavy grooves; the collision of meticulous production and urgent raw power; bold imagery and bolder themes.

DEMON HUNTER is:

Ryan Clark - Vocals

Patrick Judge - Lead Guitar

Jeremiah Scott - Guitar

Jonathan Dunn - Bass

Tim "Yogi" Watts - Drums

Photo credit: Tyler Byars