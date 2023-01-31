  • facebook
DEMON HUNTER Announces 'Twenty Years In Exile' April 2023 U.S. Tour

January 31, 2023

DEMON HUNTER continues the "Twenty Years In Exile" tour with new dates in April 2023. Like the first leg of the tour in 2022, which celebrated 20 years since the release of the band's debut, the band will perform songs from all 11 of their studio albums.

Kicking off April 14, this leg sees the band return to several cities they haven't visited in years: Portland, Seattle, Roseville, Boise, and Lubbock for the first time since 2019; Nashville (2017); Kansas (2014); Arizona (2013); Denver, SLC, Albuquerque (2012); Las Vegas, Oklahoma City (2010); Orange County (2007); and Memphis (first time).

"Exile" debuted at No. 9 on Billboard's Album sales chart; No. 1 in Christian sales; No. 3 in Hard Music and Independent; and No. 4 in Rock. The 11th studio album (and first issued on their newly formed label, Weapons MFG) arrived on October 28, 2022.

DEMON HUNTER's song "Heaven Don't Cry" is featured on Spotify's Best of Kickass Metal 2022 playlist and the Adrenaline Workout playlist (2.1M likes),alongside "Peace", the title track from one of the two albums the band released in 2019, "War" and "Peace". It can also be heard on SiriusXM's Octane and Liquid Metal, along with other new "Exile" tracks, including "Silence The World", "Defense Mechanism" and "Chemicals".

DEMON HUNTER guitarist Jeremiah Scott produced and mixed "Exile", which boasts guest appearances from Max Cavalera (SOULFLY),Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY),and Richie Faulkner (JUDAS PRIEST). Darren Craig (SLIPKNOT, Rihanna, Kanye West) directed the first music video for the album, "Freedom Is Dead".

"Twenty Years In Exile" 2023 U.S. tour with special guests OPPONENT:

April 14 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
April 15 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
April 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
April 17 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 18 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
April 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
April 21 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
April 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar
April 23 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
April 24 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
April 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
April 26 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom
April 27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
April 28 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge
April 29 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

DEMON HUNTER combines transcendent melody with metallic might. The group's extended family around the world cherish DEMON HUNTER songs as personal anthems and instruments of empowerment. They use songs like "I Am A Stone", "On My Side", "The Last One Alive", "I Will Fail You", "Collapsing" and "Dead Flowers" to mark chapters in their lives: in celebration, in mourning, from weddings to funerals. Unwavering commitment and stark recognition of the reality of an often-cold world, tempered with defiant hope, define the band's 20-plus-year career. Since 2002, DEMON HUNTER's dedicated supporters wear the group's symbols, lyrics, and album imagery on their shirts, vests, backpacks, uniforms, and in many cases, on their skin.

Photo credit: Tyler Byars

