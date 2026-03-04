Denmark's RAUNCHY To Release First Studio Album In 12 Years This Summer

Danish metal band RAUNCHY has returned after years of silence and announced it has re-signed with Mighty Music. The group will release its first studio album in 12 years this summer. The LP was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios.

RAUNCHY 2026 lineup is:

Jesper Andreas Tilsted - Guitars, Keyboards (1992–present)

Lars Christensen - Guitars (1992–present)

Jesper Kvist - Bass (1992–present)

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums (1992–present)

Jeppe Christensen - Keyboards, Vocals (2001–present)

Mike Semensky - Vocals (2013–present)

RAUNCHY comments: "12 years of silence end right here. We've officially signed with Mighty Music. A new chapter begins. New album out this summer."

Mighty Music released the first two RAUNCHY albums, "Velvet Noise" (2001) and "Confusion Bay" (2003).

More information about the new album, singles, videos and touring will be announced shortly.

Formed in 1992, RAUNCHY has released six albums, including the band's latest, 2014's "Vices.Virtues.Visions". The follow-up to 2010's "A Discord Electric" was RAUNCHY's first album to feature vocalist Mike Semesky, who replaced Kasper Thomsen.

Photo credit: Martin Paldan / Lars Christensen