DERYCK WHIBLEY: 'I'd Like To Do An Acoustic Tour Of SUM 41 Songs'

In a new interview with James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound at this weekend's Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida, SUM 41's Deryck Whibley spoke about his new Walking Disaster clothing line, his recent memoir, his surprise appearances on stage with JONAS BROTHERS and Avril Lavigne and his future music plans, including a possible acoustic tour.

"I play guitar every day," Deryck said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I have no plans or I don't know what I'm gonna do with music, but I play guitar every day, I write music every day and I have a stockpile of songs and music that are just kind of sitting there that eventually I'm gonna wanna do some music. I don't know when that is, but, yeah. I'm sure I'll do something again with music, eventually."

Asked if this material is something he will release and perform himself or if he is thinking about writing for other people, Deryck said: "I think a lot of the stuff that I'm working on right now, I like for myself. I'm a very selfish writer. When I write something I like, it's hard to give it away. I can work with somebody and create something from scratch, but if I've finished a song, that's pretty hard to give away."

As for other music-related projects, Whibley said: "I'd like to do an acoustic tour of SUM 41 songs, things like that. I have an acoustic record that I recorded and it is done of SUM 41 songs that may come out sometime soon. And I'd like to go tour that, but, again, there's no plans for any of it."

Whibley is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the punk rock band SUM 41, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. Over the years, the band has become known for its distinctive blend of punk rock, metal, pop-punk, and alternative influences. Whibley's dynamic stage presence and ability to craft songs that are both infectious and emotionally resonant helped solidify SUM 41 as one of the most influential acts of the early 2000s punk scene. Beyond his work with the band, Deryck has collaborated with a range of artists as a writer, producer, and mixer, including Iggy Pop, Avril Lavigne, Tommy Lee and OPERATION M.D., among others.

Deryck's creative pursuits extend far beyond music. Last year, he released his memoir, "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven And Hell", an international bestseller that offers a deeply personal look at his rise to fame, struggles with addiction, path to recovery, and surviving abuse, making for a raw and honest story of resilience, healing and balance.

SUM 41's storied career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.