Watch: ALICE COOPER Reunites With His Original Bandmates For Performance At 2025 'Christmas Pudding'

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper reunited with the other surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — for a short set at last night's (Saturday, November 15) "Christmas Pudding" event at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Stepping into the late COOPER guitarist Glen Buxton's shoes for the performance was Nashville-based guitarist Gyasi Heus, who also played guitar on the recently released "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", the first full album by the original ALICE COOPER band since 1973's "Muscle Of Love". They played a mix of their hits along with songs from "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper".

Each year, "Christmas Pudding" features appearances by musicians who are dedicated to helping Cooper raise money for Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, which offer music, dance, art, and vocational programs for teens aged 12 to 20.

"The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" was made available in July via earMUSIC. The effort, dedicated to Buxton, who died in 1997, is heralded as the successor to ALICE COOPER's iconic records "School's Out", "Billion Dollar Babies", "Love It to Death" and "Killer".

Regarding how the reunion with the other original members of ALICE COOPER came about, Alice told 95.5 KLOS: "When we parted, we didn't divorce; we just separated. There was no bad blood. There was no lawsuits or anything like that. And we stayed in touch with each other. And finally, at one point — they had worked on some of my albums — I said, 'Why don't we just do an album?' Ah we got [longtime producer] Bob Ezrin involved. And I was absolutely amazed. Everything went so smoothly. We wrote all these songs, and it sounded exactly like 1975."

Alice added: "Losing Glen was really tough for us 'cause he was our Keith Richards. We got Robby Krieger to play on 'Black Mamba', which was perfect for that song. And we found a guy named Gyasi [Hues] in Nashville that just fit in perfectly."

Asked if he and the other surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band just clicked right back in as friends too, Alice said: "Absolutely. It was never a beat even [that was missed]. It just felt like this was the album that should have come out after 'Billion Dollar Babies'. It had that feel to it."

The four surviving bandmates performed together in 1999 at the second Glen Buxton Memorial Weekend at CoopersTown in Phoenix. Another reunion concert took place in 2010 at Alice Cooper's "Christmas Pudding", followed by an appearance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2011. There was also a record store reunion concert captured in the documentary "Alice Cooper: Live From The Astroturf" as well as guest appearances on select tracks on Cooper's solo albums "Welcome 2 My Nightmare", "Paranormal" and "Detroit Stories".

To celebrate the release of "The Revenge of Alice Cooper", Dunaway, Smith and Bruce joined Alice on stage on July 25 at London, United Kingdom's sold-out O2 Arena to perform "School's Out" — supported by Cooper's current touring band and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp. This epic night followed an equally memorable event the evening before at London's Union Chapel, where Alice, Dennis, Neal and Michael joined longtime producer and honorary sixth member Bob Ezrin for an exclusive, sold-out question-and-answer session and global livestream, hosted by Sir Tim Rice — which also featured the world premiere of the album in full.

Formed in 1968, the original ALICE COOPER band forged a theatrical brand of hard rock that was destined to shock and had never been seen before. Within five years, they would release no fewer than seven studio albums, amongst them their international breakthrough "School's Out" (including the Top 10 hit of the same name) and the U.S. No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973). By 1974, the band had risen to the upper echelon of rock stardom... and then it dissolved.

In October 2015, over 40 years later, record store owner and superfan Chris Penn convinced the original lineup to reunite for a very special performance at Good Records, his record store in Dallas, Texas. Alice, Michael, Dennis and Neal were joined on stage by Alice's current guitarist Ryan Roxie (standing in for Buxton).

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where mainstream media can present real-life shocking images.