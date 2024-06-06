DESTRUCTION Releases New Single 'No Kings - No Masters'; Full-Length Album To Arrive In 2025

After completing their "40 Years Of Destruction" anniversary tour in 2023 throughout South America, Mexico and Europe, German thrash metal pioneers DESTRUCTION are far from slowing down. Today the quartet has released a hard-hitting new single, "No Kings - No Masters", along with an accompanying music video. This surprise release will be available on two-track 12-inch vinyl in a very limited fan edition and will contain the new single and a cover version of ACCEPT's classic track "Fast As A Shark".

DESTRUCTION's massive career has seen many successes, with the band hitting stages at the world’s biggest festivals around the world like Hellfest, Wacken Open Air, Graspop Metal Meeting and México Metal Fest. They are more than prepared for their next milestones. Stay tuned for more news about an upcoming album, due in early 2025.

DESTRUCTION, known as one of the "Teutonic Four", alongside KREATOR, SODOM and TANKARD, will be reunited with the other three acts at this's "Klash Of The Ruhrpott" concert on July 20 — a show that promises to celebrate thrash metal in its purest form and solidify their legacy in the genre. Don't miss out on this event promising to become a legend and the rare occasion to witness the "Teutonic Four" united.

DESTRUCTION bassist/vocalist Schmier comments on "No Kings - No Masters": "The new single starts the countdown for the new album a bit early, but we wanted to show our fans that we are working on a kick-ass new record. Yes, it will be worth the wait.

"'No Kings - No Masters' is a razor-sharp riff monster with tons of crushing guitars and neck-breaking speed! Next-level DESTRUCTION!!!

"We hope this beast will keep you excited for the new output in early 2025. PLAY IT LOUD!!!"

"No Kings - No Masters" track listing:

01. No Kings - No Masters

02. Fast As A Shark (ACCEPT cover)

In a January 2023 interview with Felipe Canales of Chile's iRock, Schmier was asked if he and his DESTRUCTION bandmates have ever considered changing their sound in order to reach a wider audience. He responded: "In Germany, we say, 'Don't change your winning recipe. Stick to the guns. Stick to what you can do best.' And for me, what I can do best is playing thrash metal. Every album we do sounds a little bit different, but it always will sound like DESTRUCTION.

"When you get older, it's very easy to slow down," Schmier explained. "A lot of musicians, when they [get] older, they wanna slow down; they wanna play blues; they wanna play more mellow music. For me, that's never been the case. I think the older you [get], the more you go crazy about it. You wanna still show the young kids how it's done. When we go out there to the festivals, we compete… To all those young bands, I could be [their] father, so I have to be the role model. So that's how I see it. Slowing down and changing something is not what we do."

As for whether it's harder for him to play physically challenging music as he gets older, Schmier said: "It's like in football — the old, experienced player, he has the feel for it. The young player runs more and runs faster. The old player has the eye and the brain. And it's the same in music. Of course I have to train harder to go on stage, but my experience of my age is great because I have better voice control. I know more what I want. I know what I don't want and where the band belongs. So this experience of a certain 40 years in the music business is, of course, a great one."

DESTRUCTION's latest studio album, "Diabolical", came out in April 2022 via Napalm Records.

In August 2021, DESTRUCTION officially parted ways with founding guitarist Michael "Mike" Sifringer and replaced him with Martin Furia. The Argentinian-born, Belgian-based Furia is best known for his work as sound engineer and producer for such bands as NERVOSA and EVIL INVADERS.

Sifringer was the only member of DESTRUCTION to have remained constant throughout the band's career. Schmier appeared on DESTRUCTION's first three albums before exiting the band and being replaced by POLTERGEIST vocalist André Grieder. André's sole recorded appearance with DESTRUCTION was on the "Cracked Brain" album, which came out in 1990. Schmier rejoined DESTRUCTION in 1999.

DESTRUCTION 2024 is:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

Photo credit: Jennifer Gruber