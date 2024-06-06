FALLING IN REVERSE Shares Video For New Single 'All My Life' Featuring JELLY ROLL

FALLING IN REVERSE has shared the video for the band's latest earworm anthem, titled "All My Life", which features a guest appearance by award-winning country music mega-star Jelly Roll.

The track is described in a press release as "a twangy banger that will undoubtedly be the feel-good hit of the summer, thanks to its seamless blend of FALLING IN REVERSE's supremely catchy and in-your-face hard rock and Jelly Roll's down-to-earth charm and heartfelt country drawl." Bonding over their shared roots, modest upbringing and rebellious spirits, the collaboration between Ronnie Radke and Jelly Roll tells a story of resilience through the ups and downs of life. Southern-fried riffs, soaring guitar solos and singalong choruses make "All My Life" a crossover smash.

"All My Life" appears on FALLING IN REVERSE's upcoming album (and first since 2017's "Coming Home") "Popular Monster", which arrives on August 16 via Epitaph Records. The LP, which was produced by Radke and Tyler Smyth, is available for pre-order.

"All My Life" follows "Ronald", which features Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible and has racked up over 50 million streams in under a month, securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for three consecutive weeks.

Additionally, FALLING IN REVERSE's summer 2024 headline tour, "The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination", kicks off August 18 and will roll through 7,000-12,000 capacity venues, with support coming from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates.

Elsewhere, the "Popular MonsTOUR II" is hitting the U.K. this December with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL and Tech N9ne.

"Popular Monster" track listing:

01. Prequel

02. Popular Monster

03. All My Life

04. Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible)

05. Voices In My Head

06. Bad Guy (Feat. Saraya)

07. Watch The World Burn

08. Trigger Warning

09. Zombified

10. No Fear

11. Last Resort - Reimagined

"Popular Monster" is a defiant statement and triumphant victory for singer, songwriter, bandleader, and provocateur Ronnie Radke, who invented FALLING IN REVERSE inside a prison cell.

Radke fills the fifth full-length from FALLING IN REVERSE with invincible and irresistible songs that resonate across generations and genres. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Tyler Smyth (I PREVAIL, LIGHTS),"Popular Monster" is full of confessional angst, bravado, and clever wordplay.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of ESCAPE THE FATE. The metalcore group's meteoric rise coincided with the singer's spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there.

They were very wrong.

The gold-certified debut album from FALLING IN REVERSE, "The Drug In Me Is You" (2011),arrived less than two years after Ronnie's release. Thanks to his formative fascinations with metal, punk, and hip-hop, he almost single-handedly revived rap rock with the ambitious "Fashionably Late" (2013). "Just Like You" (2015),debuted in the Top 5 on the US Rock chart. The grungy and atmospheric "Coming Home" (2017) demonstrated yet another adventurous side of Radke's self-expression.

"Losing My Mind" and "Losing My Life" surprised the so-called "scene" all over again in 2018 when he became the first of his peers to swerve from the album format to standalone singles. "Drugs" explored the American substance abuse epidemic and channeled Ronnie's own heartbreak.

The massive "Popular Monster" became Ronnie's first No. 1 song on the radio and his first platinum single less than two years after its release. It was also the first No. 1 song on Billboard's inaugural Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, which considers airplay, streaming, and downloads. "Popular Monster" eventually went double platinum in the US and triple platinum platinum in Australia. "Zombified" and "Voices In My Head" went to No. 1 back-to-back. "Voices In My Head" was also the No. 1 Song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane. The unconventional, caustic, and super heavy "Watch The World Burn" dominated rock radio in 2023 and improbably became his first Billboard Hot 100 song.

As with the top-notch producers and directors Ronnie has hired to help execute his vision, he'd regularly surrounded himself with incredible live players, resulting in unforgettable performances with various lineups over the years. Radke owns the stage, whether taking the Warped Tour mantle held by MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and FALL OUT BOY in the tour's final years, performing in prominent spots on every major rock festival, or on massive headlining treks.

"Popular Monster", the album, marks another chapter in the ongoing story of an artist who continually beats the odds, surmounting obstacles (and adversaries) both within and without.

"Radke stands as one of this generation's most revered rock frontmen," wrote the esteemed Forbes magazine in a 2020 profile. "And maybe even one of the scene's last true rockstars."

FALLING IN REVERSE's catalog has accrued 5.8 billion streams, with 1.85 billion across all the album singles released to date. The catalog streaming remains robust at 45 million per week. Over on TikTok, the band has a stronghold, with 5 billion video views, with 4 million creations and a 1.5 billion creator reach.