DETHKLOK Plays First Show In Nearly Three Years At 'Adult Swim Festival Block Party' In Philadelphia: Pro-Shot Video

DETHKLOK, the stars of the Adult Swim series "Metalocalypse", co-headlined the 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party, which took place August 5-7 across four venues — The Fillmore, The Foundry, Punch Line and Brooklyn Bowl — in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. DETHKLOK played on August 7 at The Fillmore. Professionally filmed video of their performance can be seen below.

Prior to the 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party, DETHKLOK last performed in November 2019 as part of the Adult Swim Festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The show marked DETHKLOK's first live appearance since taking part in the 2014 edition of Festival Supreme in L.A. DETHKLOK played a 19-song set that included live premieres of the tracks "Impeach God" and "Comet Song". Joining mainman Brendon Small (guitar, vocals) at the gig were Gene Hoglan on drums, Nili Brosh on second guitar and Pete Griffin on bass.

In a 2012 interview with MLive, Small said that he conceptualized DETHKLOK's show after watching a live performance of GORILLAZ, another animated band fronted by Damon Albarn of BLUR.

"I always wanted to make a record, and find a way to tour it," Small said. "I checked out GORILLAZ, who are talented, and have some of the best animation I've ever seen, but [because the musicians hid behind a screen, and the audience couldn't see them,] there was no connection between performer and audience. It was cool and mysterious, but it didn't give the audience what they want. We don't look like [DETHKLOK], and we're not supposed to, but at least you can see us playing. We're like a pit band in that sense."

DETHKLOK's latest album, "Metalocalypse: Dethklok Dethalbum III", was released in October 2012 via Williams Street Records. The disc sold around 20,000 copes in the United States to land at position No. 10 on The Billboard 200 chart.

The band's previous CD, "Dethalbum II", opened with 45,000 units back in October 2009 to enter the chart at No. 15.

"Dethalbum III" was once again co-produced by Small and Ulrich Wild ("Dethalbum" and "Dethalbum II").

Last year, Adult Swim announced that it will produce a new original movie based on "Metalocalypse". The movie will be released globally on Blu-ray/DVD and on digital transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell through (EST) for a 90-day exclusive window, followed by premieres on HBO Max and Adult Swim.

"Metalocalypse" was one of the first original productions to air on Adult Swim. "Metalocalypse" first aired on Adult Swim in 2003 and ran for four seasons, ending with the half-hour special "The Doomstar Requeim" in 2013.