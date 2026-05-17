DETHKLOK's Concert In Milwaukee Cut Short After Heavy Smoke And Fog Effects Trip Fire Alarms

DETHKLOK's concert on Saturday, May 16 at Landmark Credit Union Live in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was cut short after heavy smoke and fog effects tripped fire alarms.

After co-headliners AMON AMARTH and openers CASTLE RAT performed earlier in the night with no issues, DETHKLOK took the stage and was about halfway through its set at the 4,500-person-capacity venue when smoke alarms went off, lights went out and sound was cut.

DETHKLOK mastermind Brendon Small shared an Instagram story in which he wrote: "Thanks for your cooperation at tonight's show. Since the show ended early, we're working with the venue to make this right for you. Ticket holders will receive an email with more information soon."

DETHKLOK and AMON AMARTH's "The Amonklok Conquest" kicked off on April 15 in Phoenix and is scheduled to run through May 21 in Las Vegas. CASTLE RAT is providing support for the run, which has hit such cities as Houston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit and Denver, and is making two festival stops for both co-headliners at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

DETHKLOK is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026.

The real-life lineup for the fictional "Metalocalypse" band consists of Small on guitar and vocals, legendary extreme metal drummer Gene Hoglan (DEATH, DARK ANGEL, TESTAMENT),bassist Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, Zakk Wylde),and guitar shredder Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman).

"Metalocalypse" is a cartoon series about a fictional death metal band called DETHKLOK that's bigger (and far more powerful) than THE BEATLES. The show ran for seven seasons, with the final episode being an hour-long rock opera, "The Doomstar Requiem".

After "Metalocalypse"'s rise in popularity, Small assembled DETHKLOK as an actual live band to play the music featured on the show, with Small himself handling vocals and guitar.

DETHKLOK's first three albums charted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and the third release, "Dethalbum III", peaked at No. 10, making it the highest-charting death metal album of all time. In addition, "The Doomstar Requiem: A Klok Opera Soundtrack" made it to No. 7 on Billboard's soundtrack chart in 2013.

After several years of dormancy, DETHKLOK returned in 2023 with a new album, "Dethalbum IV" and an animated movie, "Metalocalypse: Army Of The Doomstar". It was hard fought since Adult Swim abruptly pulled the plug on "Metalocalypse" show more than a decade ago, despite its rabid following amongst the metal crowd, many of whom came to appreciate the show's regular easter eggs and voice appearances from the likes of King Diamond, Hammett and CANNIBAL CORPSE's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. Indeed, "Metalocalypse" may be the only quasi-mainstream show to be truly catered to a metal audience, which can explain its enduring popularity and the steady drumbeat of requests for its revival.

DETHKLOK's 2023 "Babyklok" co-headlining trek with BABYMETAL was the first DETHKLOK tour in over a decade.