DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER Is 'Really Enjoying' Playing With SAXON: 'It's Fantastic'

In a new interview with SDTV - Stonedead Festival, DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler spoke about how he came to join SAXON in early 2023 as the replacement for the latter band's founding guitarist Paul Quinn. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A few years ago, DIAMOND HEAD signed to the same label as SAXON and the same management, which was Adam Parsons. Then in 2022, I was asked if I would stand in for Paul, because he had COVID. And they said, 'Would you do Steelhouse Festival on the weekend? Would you be prepared to learn the set?' So I did that. And then Paul was okay, he recovered, so he was okay to do the gig. But they said, 'Thank you for learning the set and all that.' And then, of course, they knew then that, 'Oh, okay, he'd learned the set. He's interested.' So then I started to think to myself, 'Oh, I wonder if they might ask me again. Paul might even leave the band one day.' So I started thinking about it. 'What if they asked me to join? What would I say?' And I thought 'Yeah, I'd say yes.' And so about six months later, I got a phone call on in March 2023 and Adam Parsons said, 'Paul's leaving the band. Would you be interested in taking over and learning the songs, doing all these festivals that we've got lined up and we've got a tour with JUDAS PRIEST?' 'Of course. Yes, please.' So I did. And then I had a bit of time to learn the stuff properly, and then we had a couple of rehearsals. And away you go. And the first gig was in Athens opening for DEEP PURPLE. So, fantastic."

Regarding what it has been like touring all over the world with SAXON in the past 14 months, Tatler said: "Obviously, I'm very excited to do it and it's all fresh to me. It's great to play with new people. I think it's good to have a challenge as well and learn new material, play with different people, rather than be stuck in a rut. So maybe I just bring a kind of enthusiasm that I'm loving it. And it's great fun. I'm really enjoying it."

He continued: "I always thought maybe a big band would come knocking one day, 'cause it seemed to be taking a long time for DIAMOND HEAD to reach the top of the ladder. But I didn't know who it was gonna be or if it was ever gonna be… I said yes immediately, and I'm happy to do it. It's fantastic. I really enjoy it. This'll be my 80th gig tonight with SAXON and I've really enjoyed it. I can honestly say every single gig we've done so far has been great."

Tatler made his live debut as SAXON's new guitarist on July 7, 2023 at the Rockwave festival in Athens, Greece.

Brian has joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, bassist Nibs Carter, drummer Nigel Glockler and singer Biff Byford for shows and studio recordings but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

In March 2023, Quinn thanked fans for their "outpouring of love and respect" after his announcement that he was "stepping back from touring".

As a result of Quinn's decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

SAXON's 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", was released in January via Silver Lining Music.

In a December 2023 interview with Robert Cavuoto of Metal Rules, Byford talked about his working relationship with Tatler. Biff said: "He's great, actually, Brian. He's a legend as well, isn't he? He's sort of up there with Paul Quinn, I suppose. Especially with METALLICA covering some of [DIAMOND HEAD's] songs, he's a bit of a riffmeister. So I suppose we're replacing one riffmeister with another riffmeister. So, I think that works really well. But it's nice working with him. He's a pretty cool guy, and he's got some great ideas. I don't think DIAMOND HEAD heard the riff of [SAXON's new song] 'Madame Guillotine' [from 'Hell, Fire And Damnation']. I think that was a fairly new riff. I think maybe they heard the riff that he had for [the] 'Hell, Fire And Damnation' [title track], but I don't think DIAMOND HEAD would have written a song like 'Hell, Fire And Damnation', if you know what I mean. It would have been a different title, different lyrics, different melody. So, it's good working with him. He wants to write great music. That's what's great about Brian. He really cares about writing a great song, which is great."