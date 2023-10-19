DIMMU BORGIR Announces Covers Album 'Inspiratio Profanus'

After their last two successful albums "Abrahadabra" and "Eonian", Norwegian black metallers DIMMU BORGIR herald their 30-year legacy by releasing, together for the first time, a collection of their cover songs. The album "Inspiratio Profanus" is being announced with the arrival of the thunderous first single, "Black Metal" by the extreme metal pioneers VENOM.

"Inspiratio Profanus" will be made available on December 8 via Nuclear Blast Records.

DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Silenoz comments: "We're pleased to announce the 'Inspiratio Profanus' release! We thought it was about time to finally compile the cover songs we've done over the years and give these renditions an updated mastering, all in one package, highlighting some of our many influences!"

DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz) states about the first song "Black Metal": "'Black Metal', the track and its origin, features something really primeval, raw and unhinged. There is lawlessness and danger connected to it. We did our best to capture the spirit of the ancient gods' rock 'n' roll 24 years later. Did we do it justice? I think so."

"Inspiratio Profanus" also features the genre-defining "Perfect Strangers" (DEEP PURPLE),fan favorite "Burn In Hell" (TWISTED SISTER),and electrifying renditions from the legendary CELTIC FROST, as well as other immensely influential artists.

"Inspiratio Profanus" track listing:

01. Black Metal (VENOM)

02. Satan My Master (BATHORY)

03. Dead Men Don't Rape (G.G.F.H.)

04. Nocturnal Fear (CELTIC FROST)

05. Burn In Hell (TWISTED SISTER)

06. Perfect Strangers (DEEP PURPLE)

07. Metal Heart (ACCEPT)

08. Nocturnal Fear (Celtically Processed) (CELTIC FROST)

Three years ago, Silenoz spoke to the "Vox&Hops" podcast about how DIMMU BORGIR has changed the way it approaches touring. He said: "We obviously have gotten older. Most of us have kids now. It's not like it was in the early days when we could go on tour seemingly on short notice and plug in and play. We've never really been a plug-in-and-play band anyway, but now a lot of planning [goes] into it. And we have set the limit for two or three weeks at a time and concentrate on doing quality shows. Especially when we tour South America, have a day between each show, because you travel and you get offstage at two in the morning, and then lobby call at five in the morning is not gonna work — not unless we're gonna do a proper show. And I think that's what the fans deserve. We deserve to be at our best, and you need to be rested.'

He continued: "Flying a lot during a short period of time can really wear you out. It's not the playing on stage that wears you out; it's all the waiting and all the stuff around it… There's a financial aspect to it as well, which is something that we, when you do touring like that, you know that, okay, you can come home with a better paycheck if you do things in a row and you don't have days off. But at the same time, it's important to keep the health as well, especially in this day and age. It didn't use to be like that. And we learned from the past — I hope."

In October 2020, Silenoz confirmed to Australia's "Everblack" podcast that DIMMU BORGIR was hard at work on material for the follow-up to 2018's "Eonian" LP. Speaking about the musical direction of the new DIMMU songs, he said: "It's obviously always strange to talk about it that early in the songwriting process, but I feel like it might be a little more stripped down. And that's probably not saying too much, because we have so much of everything. But I feel like we're looking at maybe toning it down a little bit, especially on the orchestral side. So people shouldn't be too surprised if they get a bit more stripped-down version of DIMMU on the next album."

In January 2020, Silenoz told Extreme Metal Festival News that DIMMU BORGIR would likely "take a more aggressive turn" with the upcoming effort. "Now with [bassist] Victor [Brandt] in the band, with him also being a guitarist, there will be four of us writing guitar riffs," he said. "It would surprise me if the album will be more guitar-orientated, which I don't mind."

"Eonian" was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, the infernal core trio consisting of Shagrath, Silenoz and Galder has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.