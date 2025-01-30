  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DIMMU BORGIR Announces Summer 2025 European Tour

January 30, 2025

Norwegian symphonic black metallers DIMMU BORGIR have announced the details of their "The Chosen Legacy" summer 2025 European tour. The dates are as follows:

Jun. 27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
Aug. 01 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
Aug. 03 - Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air
Aug. 06 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
Aug. 08 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
Aug. 10 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz
Aug. 13 - Dinkelsbühl,, Germany - Summer Breeze
Aug. 15 - Carhaix, France - Motocultor
Aug. 17 - Cudrefin, Switzerland - Rock The Lakes

Last month, DIMMU BORGIR entered the studio with longtime producer Fredrik Nordström to record the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Eonian" album.

DIMMU BORGIR's upcoming LP will mark the band's first since the August 2024 departure of longtime DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Galder (real name Thomas Rune Andersen).

In a March 2024 interview with Jerry Kurunen of Finland's Rauta conducted at last year's Inferno festival, which took place in Oslo, Norway, DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Silenoz spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's new studio album. He said:  "Well, we are working on new stuff. We have been working on, on and off, new stuff for quite a while. Also during the pandemic, there was some downtime where we worked on stuff on our own, individually, and then we meet and try to concoct a new brew, so to speak.

"I think the fans are, like, 'Ah, you have to get out a new album,' and blah, blah, blah, blah, but the thing is that we rather take our time and even take one year extra to make it better than good, if you know what I mean," he explained. "Obviously, we would also like to have an album out as soon as we can, but we're not gonna do that just to have it out."

Asked about DIMMU BORGIR's stylistic changes over the years, particularly as it pertains to veering away from traditional Norwegian black metal, Silenoz said: "I think even on the first album, we started to drift off from the traditional so-called underground black metal thing. And we've always looked upon ourselves as something more than just that term. And it's better to not be able to be labeled as this or that. It's better that either you like the music, it gives you something, or it doesn't touch you — it's 'either or', basically. So, we always wanted to do different, new stuff on every album — that's very important for us — but the thing is that it comes naturally. We don't sit down and decide, 'Oh, today we're gonna make this and this type of song.' It just comes in. And then if we like it, then we keep it. It's pretty much that simple. But 'Eonian' is probably more orchestrated, which kind of started with 'Abrahadabra' in 2010. I mean, we always had that element, but we took it as far as we felt we could take it. Now maybe — who knows what the next one will sound like? It just takes on its own life, basically."

On the topic of DIMMU BORGIR's lineup changes over the years, particularly in the band's earlier days, Silenoz said: "I think after so many years, you kind of get to know yourself better. So that opens up for knowing the person around you better as well. I know that sounds weird. But I think age has definitely something to do with it. And it's also important not only to be good in the writing moment, off stage you also have to get along really well. And I think that the age thing comes in there. So, yeah, it's good to have a more stable lineup."

DIMMU BORGIR's current lineup is officially a duo comprising Shagrath (Stian Tomt Thoresen) on lead vocals and Silenoz (Sven Atle Kopperud) on rhythm guitar. They are joined by session musicians Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski on drums (since 2008),Geir "Gerlioz" Bratland on keyboards (since 2010) and Victor Brandt on bass (since 2018).

DIMMU BORGIR's latest album, "Eonian", came out in 2018. The LP was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, the infernal core trio consisting of Shagrath, Silenoz and Galder has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.

DIMMU BORGIR released a collection of its cover songs, "Inspiratio Profanus", in December 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records. "Inspiratio Profanus" features the thunderous first single, "Black Metal" by the extreme metal pioneers VENOM, the genre-defining "Perfect Strangers" (DEEP PURPLE),fan favorite "Burn In Hell" (TWISTED SISTER),and electrifying renditions from the legendary CELTIC FROST, as well as other immensely influential artists.

At Inferno festival, three former members of DIMMU BORGIR — bassist/clean vocalist ICS Vortex (real name: Simen Hestnæs),keyboardist Mustis (real name: Øyvind Mustaparta) and drummer Tjodalv (real name: Ian Kenneth Åkesson) — rejoined the Norwegian symphonic black metallers on stage during their set at the Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo to perform the song "The Insight And The Catharsis" from their 1999 album " Spiritual Black Dimensions".

Our European summer run - The Chosen Legacy Tour 2025 - is complete. Full list of dates below
#dimmuborgir #live #thechosenlegacytour2025

Posted by Dimmu Borgir on Thursday, January 30, 2025

Find more on Dimmu borgir
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).