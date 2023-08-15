DIRTY HONEY Announces 'Can't Find The Brakes' Fall 2023 North American Tour

Having sold out two consecutive, first-time headline tours of Europe earlier this year, DIRTY HONEY, one of rock's hottest young bands, has announced its biggest North American headline tour to date. In support of the band's upcoming album, "Can't Find The Brakes" (due this fall),the tour will kick off October 18 at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom, and the band will perform coast to coast, including shows in Canada. The complete itinerary, as well as all special presale and public ticketing information, are below.

On this tour, vocalist Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto and bassist Justin Smolian will introduce North America to DIRTY HONEY's new drummer, Jaydon Bean, a longtime friend of the band who came on board this past January, just before the band's first massive 2023 European headline tour launched. In its review of DIRTY HONEY's Manchester tour stop in January, the U.K.'s Rock At Night wrote: "It's difficult to believe that drummer Jaydon Bean appeared live with the band for the first time only a few days earlier. His high-quality playing and jovial on-stage persona blends well with his bandmates."

Just before the fall headline tour kick-off, DIRTY HONEY will play a handful of major U.S. rock festivals and GUNS N' ROSES support dates.

DIRTY HONEY 2023 tour dates:

Aug. 27 - Rolling Hills Casino, Corning, CA (support for BUSH)

Aug. 29 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC (support for GUNS N' ROSES)

Sep. 1 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY (support for GUNS N' ROSES)

Sep. 06 - Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY (support for GUNS N' ROSES)

Sep. 16 - MMRBBQ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Sep. 20 - Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MI (support for GUNS N' ROSES)

"Can't Find The Brakes" headline tour '23 with special guest AUSTIN MEADE:

Oct. 18 - The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

Oct. 19 - Ace of Spaces, Sacramento, CA

Oct. 21 - The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Oct. 22 - The Nile Theater, Mesa, AZ

Oct. 24 - The Studio at the Factory, Dallas, TX

Oct. 25 - RISE Rooftop, Houston, TX

Oct. 27 - The Beacham, Orlando, FL

Oct. 28 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedra, FL

Oct. 29 - The RITZ Ybor, Tampa, FL

Oct. 31 - Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Nov. 01 - The Underground, Charlotte, NC

Nov. 03 - Rams Head Live!, Baltimore, MD

Nov. 04 - HMAC, Harrisburg, PA

Nov. 05 - Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ

Nov. 07 - Théâtre Beanfield, Montreal, QC CANADA

Nov. 08 - Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ONT CANADA

Nov. 10 - The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 12 - Bogart's, Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 13 - Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL

Nov. 15 - Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

Nov. 16 - Summit, Denver, CO

Nov. 17 - The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 19 - The Sand Dollar Downtown, Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 20 - The Belasco, Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 24 - Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

Nov. 25 - Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

Nov. 26 - The Showbox, Seattle, WA

Nov. 28 - Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

Dec. 01 - Bourbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE

Dec. 02 - Uptown Theater, Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 04 - The Rave II, Milwaukee, WI

Dec. 05 - The Castle Theatre, Bloomington, IL

Dec. 07 - Saint Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

Dec. 08 - Elevation, Grand Rapids, MI

Dec. 09 - House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

Dec. 11 - The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

Dec. 13 - Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

Dec. 14 - Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY

Dec. 15 - The Hawthorn, St. Louis, MO

Following its debut in June, when it provided the score for TNT's 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs retrospective, DIRTY HONEY released its latest single, "Won't Take Me Alive", a take-no-prisoners, balls-out rocker and the first track from the band's upcoming sophomore album, "Can't Find The Brakes".

Produced by Nick DiDia (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PEARL JAM) and recorded this past April at his Byron Bay, Australia studio, the song is loaded with LaBelle's sleazy, passionate vocals and in-your-face attitude, Smolian's throbbing bass, Bean's fresh and badass grooves, and, as LaBelle put it about Notto, "the best riff I'd heard in the last decade. The song is full of sex and swagger, but it's still got the heaviness and the fun that DIRTY HONEY's all about."

"'Won't Take Me Alive' was an instrumental idea I demoed on bass, drums, and guitar at my home studio," said Notto. "I brought it to the band, we wrote a new chorus, and it was basically finished that quickly. Nick [DiDia] rented some vintage amps and really helped me get the raunchy sound and attitude I wanted for the riff."

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova