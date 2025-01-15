  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DIRTY HONEY Announces 'Mayhem And Revelry Live' Album And Video Documentary

January 15, 2025

DIRTY HONEY has announced "Mayhem And Revelry Live", the band's first live-in-concert, double-vinyl CD and digital release, and its companion four-part video documentary, recorded live throughout North America and Europe on the band's 2023-24 "Can't Find The Brakes" world tour. Set for a February 21, 2025 release (Dirt Records),the album and video capture the band's explosive energy and camaraderie with its audience and each other, and puts viewers front and center inside the barricade at the band's sixty concerts. With 16 tracks total, side one of the vinyl features recordings from the North American concerts, and the side two recordings are from the European shows.

Said DIRTY HONEY guitarist John Notto: "We are very proud to present to you this collection of live performances from around the world. Like my favorite live albums I listened to constantly as a kid, I believe this album features the band in its most honest form, feeding off the audience and walking the wire with a grin and a dash of reckless abandon that can only come from that magical place we get to onstage with you, the audience. We hope you enjoy listening to this as much as we enjoyed performing it."

"To me, live albums have always been the quintessential corner stone for any rock band's catalog," DIRTY HONEY vocalist Marc LaBelle added. "I grew up on AEROSMITH's 'A Little South Of Sanity', AC/DC's 'Live', THE [ROLLING] STONES' 'Get Your Ya-Ya's Out' and [LED] ZEPPELIN's 'How The West Was Won'. There's something beautiful about a band's unbridled live energy mixed with an audience's excitement that breathes new life into songs. The guys in the band and I have long been told 'your records are awesome, but you're even better live,' and I think that sentiment comes across loud and clear on 'Mayhem & Revelry'."

DIRTY HONEY has been touring in support of its latest album, "Can't Find The Brakes".

In April 2023, DIRTY HONEY headed to Australia to record the LP with longtime producer Nick DiDia. Unlike the band's self-titled, full-length 2019 debut, which, due to the pandemic, had to be recorded via Zoom with the band in Los Angeles and DiDia in Australia, DIRTY HONEY spent an entire month in the studio with DiDia.

The album cover art for "Can't Find The Brakes" was hand-painted by the world-renowned, Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Kelly "RISK" Gravel, who has been synonymous with the L.A. art scene for over 30 years. He was the first on the west coast to paint freight trains, freeway overpasses and signs, and the first artist in 400 years invited to paint in Michelangelo's studio.

DIRTY HONEY is:

Marc LaBelle - Vocals
John Notto - Guitars
Justin Smolian - Bass
Jaydon Bean - Drums

Photo credit: Hanane Zahrouni

Find more on Dirty honey
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).