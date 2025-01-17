DISTURBED Announces 25th-Anniversary-Edition Release Of Debut Album 'The Sickness'

DISTURBED has announced the 25th-anniversary edition release of "The Sickness", the band's seminal debut album which launched DISTURBED into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. To commemorate the anniversary, the band will reissue the five-times-platinum-certified LP on March 7, exactly 25 years to the date of their original release, in editions including:

* A limited edition 1-LP (silver vinyl) and 3-CD box set. It includes the original album, B-sides, unreleased demos, and an unreleased 14-track concert from The Palladium in Los Angeles from April 2001 as well as songs recorded at Chicago's Metro in March 2000 and the London Astoria in February 2001. The box includes a poster, cloth patch, backstage pass, and a set of guitar picks. It also includes a book featuring rare photos and memorabilia, and an extensive essay with new interviews with the members of DISTURBED, and producer Johnny K. An exclusive lithograph signed by the band is included with the limited-edition D2C format.

* A 2-CD deluxe edition that includes the original album, plus a disc of B-sides, unreleased demos, and rarities. The booklet features an essay with new interviews with the members of DISTURBED and producer Johnny K.

* Vinyl editions, including variants in limited edition green vinyl, limited edition orange vinyl (Germany/Central Europe exclusive),and limited edition milky clear vinyl (Spotify Fans First).

* Digitally, which includes all 40 tracks included in the limited-edition box set.

"The Sickness" 25th-anniversary edition is available to pre-order on all formats here. The deluxe box set will be available via the band's web site and digitally on March 7, and via all retailers in North American on March 21.

Today the band also shared a new mix of their song "Glass Shatters", available for the first time ever on DSPs, and includes a Stone Cold Steve Austin intro.

DISTURBED has become one of the most celebrated and commercially successful metal acts of all time. To date, DISTURBED has seen record-breaking success with sales of over 17 million units and 14 billion streams. It all began with "The Sickness", which includes their songs "Down With The Sickness" (recently certified eight times platinum),"Stupify" (two times platinum),"Voices" (gold),and "The Game" (gold). The album peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 chart and spent a total of 106 weeks on the chart. To date, "The Sickness" has been streamed 2.5 billion times worldwide. It was included as No. 24 on Loudwire's "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums" list, one of Metal Hammer's "20 Best Albums Of 2000," and was highlighted in Revolver magazine's "20 Essential Nu Metal Albums" list. Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

DISTURBED recently announced the 34-date "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" which will kick off in Nampa, Idaho on February 25 (and is produced by Live Nation. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five times platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests THREE DAYS GRACE, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener SEVENDUST, and the second half will feature special guests DAUGHTRY with opener NOTHING MORE.

"The Sickness" 25th-Anniversary Edition Deluxe Box Set

Original Album – LP & CD

01. Voices

02. The Game

03. Stupify

04. Down With The Sickness

05. Violence Fetish

06. Fear

01. Numb

02. Want

03. Conflict

04. Shout 2000

05. Droppin Plates

06. Meaning Of Life

CD 2 (Demos and Rarities)

01. The Game (demo) (unreleased)

02. Stupify (demo) (unreleased)

03. Down With The Sickness (demo) (unreleased)

04. Want (demo) (unreleased)

05. Shout (demo) (unreleased)

06. Droppin' Plates (demo) (unreleased)

07. Meaning Of Life (demo) (unreleased)

08. God Of The Mind (released on 10th-anniversary CD/2LP version (The Lost Children)

09. A Welcome Burden (released on 10th-anniversary CD/2LP version) ("The Lost Children")

10. Stupify (the forbidden "Fu" mix)

11. Glass Shatters (new mix) a.k.a. "Stone Cold Theme". New Mix with Steve Austin intro (unreleased version)

CD 3 (Live- Recorded live at The Palladium, Los Angeles- April 18 2001)

01. Want (live)

02. Fear (live)

03. Droppin' Plates (live)

04. Fetish (live)

05. Stupify (live)

06. Numb (live)

07. God Of The Mind (live)

08. Shout 2000 (live)

09. Voices (live)

10. Meaning Of Life (live)

11. Conflict (live)

12. The Game (live)

13. Walk (live)

14. Down With The Sickness (live)

15. Voices (live) (recorded live at the Metro, Chicago on March 10, 2000)

16. Stupify (live) (recorded live at the London Astoria on February 25, 2001)

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, DISTURBED have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It's why they've claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly eight billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe. The band have six RIAA album certifications, and singles from all eight albums have reached the top ten of the Mainstream Rock chart.

The two-time Grammy Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for "Believe", "Ten Thousand Fists", "Indestructible" and "Asylum", occupying rarified air alongside METALLICA — the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat. Since their influential five-times-platinum debut "The Sickness" in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum "Stupify", "Inside The Fire" and "Land Of Confusion", two-times-platinum "Stricken", six-times-platinum "Down With The Sickness" and seven-times-platinum "The Sound Of Silence" to name a few. The latter notably received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Performance" as the band earned "Best Rock Artist" at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, DISTURBED never stop, and their most recent 2022 album "Divisive" featured their 17th No. 1 at Rock Radio "Hey You", "Unstoppable" and more.