DISTURBED, BAD OMENS And LIMP BIZKIT To Headline 2026 INKCARCERATION Festival

If anyone wondered how Inkcarceration Festival might top last year's record-breaking event, all it takes is a look at the lineup for the 2026 edition. More than 65 bands will take over the historic Ohio State Reformatory grounds in Mansfield, Ohio on July 17-19, led by:

Friday, July 17: DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, CYPRESS HILL, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

Saturday, July 18: BAD OMENS, GOJIRA, THE USED, SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

Sunday, July 19: LIMP BIZKIT, A DAY TO REMEMBER, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS

Also featuring 100+ tattoo artists, haunted attractions and tours of the prison made famous in "The Shawshank Redemption", America's rock and metal tattoo festival, co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and Reinkcarceration LLC, is one of the most unique events in the summer festival season.

"Tim Robbins says in 'The Shawshank Redemption', 'get busy living, or get busy dying,' and we're thrilled to share our songs of living and dying when INK descends on INKcarceration," said ICE NINE KILLS' Spencer Charnas.

"I was SUPER excited when I got the word I was playing at Inkcarceration Festival because I've always seemed to be touring around it with artists who've played there frequently," added Tech N9ne. "Honored to be part of such a huge festival."

"We're fired up to welcome LIMP BIZKIT back to Inkcarceration. Their recent South American stadium run has sent social media into overdrive, and we're proud to be part of their global takeover once again. Having BAD OMENS headlining a DWP festival for the first time brings a whole new level of energy to the weekend, and adding DISTURBED to this lineup makes it an absolute powerhouse for our fans," said DWP founder Danny Wimmer.

"We're expecting 2026 to be a landmark year for Inkcarceration," said Dan Janssen, co-founder of Inkcarceration. "After selling out every year since 2021, this summer brings one of our most in-demand lineups to date, including more than 45 artists making their Inkcarceration debut alongside nearly 20 fan-favorite returns. Combined with upgrades across the site, camping, and parking experience, we're excited to welcome fans back to 'Shawshank' for what will be the biggest INK yet."

"We are excited to welcome Inkcarceration back to the historic Ohio State Reformatory for another incredible year. This festival has earned its reputation as one of the most unique and sought-after events in the world, blending music, tattoo artistry, and culture in a setting unlike any other," said Dan Smith, associate director, The Ohio State Reformatory. "Inkcarceration continues to attract fans from across the globe, and the 2026 lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. The Ohio State Reformatory is proud to serve as the backdrop for this extraordinary celebration."

The full music lineup for the 8th year of Inkcarceration — including several reunions and rare performances — is as follows:

LIMP BIZKIT

DISTURBED

BAD OMENS

GOJIRA

PAPA ROACH

A DAY TO REMEMBER

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

ICE NINE KILLS

CYPRESS HILL

THE USED

LORNA SHORE

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

POPPY

STARSET

MACHINE HEAD

TECH N9NE

JINJER

HATEBREED

SLEEP THEORY

FIT FOR A KING

GET SCARED

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

REV THEORY

JUTES

LANDMVRKS

DYING WISH

SANGUISUGABOGG

LACUNA COIL

ESCAPE THE FATE

ALIEN ANT FARM

MISS MAY I

CASKETS

PEELINGFLESH

SPITE

POINT NORTH

NORMA JEAN

SILENT PLANET

BORN OF OSIRIS

NEVERTEL

LEFT TO SUFFER

THOUSAND BELOW

156/SILENCE

ARCHERS

STATIC DRESS

DED

IF NOT FOR ME

WOLVES AT THE GATE

FOX LAKE

EARSHOT

KING 810

SILLY GOOSE

GUILT TRIP

CANE HILL

ENTHEOS

VERSUS ME

SNUFFED ON SIGHT

THE CRIMSON ARMADA

SYNESTIA

CORPSE PILE

HEAVY//HITTER

ENMY

NIGHT RIDER

FILTH

JEFFREY NOTHING

VICAR BLOOD

KILLSTREAK

During the festival, Inkcarceration attendees will have the opportunity to get inked at Monster Energy Tattoo X, the onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the world-famous prison. In addition, fans can take self-guided tours of the reportedly haunted building during Inkcarceration with the award-winning Blood Prison experience.

3-Day and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for Inkcarceration are on sale now for as low as $1 down on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.

New in 2026, students have access to a special-priced pass to Inkcarceration. Those with a valid .edu e-mail address can purchase a Single Day GA Pass for $125 all-in (fees included). For more details and to purchase, visit here.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Inkcarceration passes to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility here.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

For a fully immersive weekend experience, fans are encouraged to explore the Inkcarceration camping options, which include access to the Thursday Night Campground Party in the campgrounds (only available to campers). Weekend camping packages are available for both Car & Tent and RV Camping, with Parking passes also on sale now. For those looking to stay off-site, hotel packages that bundle festival passes with hotel nights are available through Jampack, starting at $10 down and including daily festival re-entry and additional perks.

For five consecutive years, Inkcarceration passes have sold out, drawing fans from every state and many countries around the world, so fans are encouraged to buy early to reserve their spot. The 2025 event brought in $11.3 million in economic impact to the area, and Inkcarceration's overall economic impact totals more than $60 million since the festival began in 2018.

Inkcarceration has been nominated for Pollstar's Global Music Festival Of The Year (Under 30k) for 2024 and 2025.

2025 marked the third season of DWP's paranormal investigative video series "Paranormal Prison", which documented some of the supernatural experiences at Ohio State Reformatory during the festival with the help of Inkcarceration 2025 bands including FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, KITTIE, ACID BATH, THREE DAYS GRACE, ATTILA, NOTHING MORE and others.

Inkcarceration is co-produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America, and Reinkcarceration LLC, a partnership that formed with the original founders of INK in 2021.

For more information, visit www.inkcarceration.com.