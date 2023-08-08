DISTURBED's Concert In Raleigh Postponed Due To Power Outage

DISTURBED was forced to postpone its concert Monday night (August 7) in Raleigh, North Carolina due to a power outage in the greater Raleigh area caused by severe weather.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 26,000 customers were still without power in the Raleigh area as of Tuesday morning.

In some parts of the city, various power outages were caused by downed trees falling on powerlines, dragging the wires down.

Monday night, after the doors at the venue had already opened, Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek released the following statement via social media: "Attention DISTURBED Fans: Due to a power outage in the greater Raleigh area caused by severe weather, tonight's DISTURBED show is being postponed. Please exit the venue and stay safe getting home. Please watch your email for additional information."

The Raleigh concert was part of DISTURBED's "Take Back Your Life" tour, which kicked off on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek is coming from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

Last month, DISTURBED's concert in Phoenix was postponed when the band's equipment wouldn't work in the extreme heat.

DISTURBED is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Divisive", which came out last November. The LP was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

Attention Disturbed Fans: Due to a power outage in the greater Raleigh area caused by severe weather, tonight's Disturbed show is being postponed. Please exit the venue and stay safe getting home. Please watch your email for additional information. — Disturbed (@Disturbed) August 8, 2023