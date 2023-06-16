  • facebook
DISTURBED's DAN DONEGAN: 'We Still Have A Lot To Say, A Lot To Write About'

June 16, 2023

In a new interview with Graspop Metal Meeting, conducted at this weekend's festival in Dessel, Belgium, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan was asked if he thinks the band's "quite solid" lineup is one of the main reasons for the group's success. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we have a great deal respect for each other and a brotherhood. Back in 2011, we decided we were going so hard on the road, as most bands do… It was probably at that point about 11 years, 12 years straight of just hard touring and writing, recording and touring, and we wanted to take a little hiatus and just spend some time at home with the families, with the kids. My kids were really little back then; they're teenagers now. And then when we came back together after that short break, it made us really even appreciate everything even more, after it's missing from your life for those few years. And we still have a lot to say, a lot to write about. This is therapeutic for us. We need it to get through life. Even the fans — they need music to get through life. As [DISTURBED singer] David [Draiman] says many times, [our shows are] like one big group therapy session, because we all come to concerts to escape everyday life, of whatever may be going on at work or things that may be difficult through life. You come to have an escape."

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

