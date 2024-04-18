DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Among Speakers At 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman will be one of the speakers at the 2024 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, set to take place on June 3 in New York City.

This landmark gathering, held in the shadow of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the turbulent events taking place throughout the Middle East, promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event featuring significant discussions on the critical events of the day with diplomats, politicians, and business leaders from around the world, interviewed by senior reporters and editors from The Jerusalem Post.

In recent years, under the direction of CEO Inbar Ashkenazi, the Post has produced state-of-the-art events featuring fascinating speakers from Israel and the Jewish world.

"The Jerusalem Post is far more than a media group," said Ashkenazi. "We are the gateway between Israel and the world."

Join hundreds of captivating entertainers, pioneering hi-tech visionaries, and dynamic thought leaders in an impactful day at the annual conference

The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference will be livestreamed on The Jerusalem Post web site and social media channels.

This year's conference will also feature a slate of government and business luminaries from Israel and around the world, in addition to having a unique focus on the stories and heroes of October 7 and the resilience of the State of Israel.

Ashkenazi added that there is no better event to network with the "who's who" of the Jewish world and share ideas than the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.

"Join us in the city that never sleeps," she encouraged.

In addition to the Hebrew-speaking Draiman, who once trained to be a cantor and contemplated becoming a rabbi, DISTURBED includes guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, bassist John Moyer and drummer Mike Wengren.

Draiman's father and grandfather served in the Israel Defense Forces and both of the singer's maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors. His grandfather was also a cantor in Israel.

In December 2021, Draiman said that he had lost thousands of social media followers since publicizing his trip to Israel in November of that year.

On November 30, 2021, Draiman lit a candle at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel at the Old City site of the terror attack that killed South African immigrant Eli Kay. He later claimed that he lost 4,000 followers after sharing photos of his "demonstration" at the Western Wall.

Draiman has spent much of his recent time on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sharing pro-Israel content and has often used his fame to speak out against antisemitism.

DISTURBED's song "Never Again", from 2010's "Asylum" album, was written about the Holocaust and calls out people who deny it.

The United States Holocaust Museum has featured Draiman in its "Voices On Anti-Semitism" podcasts.