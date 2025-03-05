DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Recalls Being Asked By SHARON OSBOURNE To Step In For OZZY At OZZFEST Concert

In a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman was asked to name something that he observed and took away from touring with Ozzy Osbourne in the past. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "So much. Ozzy is the godfather of metal. He's like a father to all of us. I love the man. I love his family. I couldn't have more reverence for any human being on this planet.

"I think that one of the times that definitely stays in my mind that taught me that sometimes you just need to find the strength to push through was one particular Ozzfest — I think it was our third one — and Ozzy wasn't feeling so well that day," he continued. "He was having a little bit of difficulty. And I remember Zakk [Wylde, Ozzy's guitarist] and Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] coming over to me, asking me if I would be willing to take over the set. And I'm, like, 'No. They want Ozzy. They don't want me.' I'm, like, 'I haven't rehearsed.' I said to her, 'I haven't rehearsed. I don't know all the songs by heart.' And she's, like, 'Well, there's a goddamn teleprompter on the stage. Just read the words.' I'm, like, 'Yeah, well, it's not that simple.' And then Ozzy had retreated back into his little vocal area, his little draped off area, and he was gargling and using a spray and trying to get himself clear. And he took a few more minutes and then he came back out and he started belting it out, and it's like he pushed through whatever frog was in his throat, and his face lit up, and the energy immediately changed. And he ended up not only finishing the set, but I think playing an additional 15 or 20 minutes, and, and it was inspiring — it really was."

Addressing the fact that he will appear at the upcoming "Back To The Beginning" charity show on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will mark the original lineup of BLACK SABBATH's last-ever performance and Ozzy's last appearance as a solo artist, Draiman said: "The man has been through so much. The man has done so much, and between Ozzy, SABBATH, you're talking about the most seminal frontman and the most seminal band for hard rock and heavy metal in existence.

"I couldn't be more honored [to take part in the show]," he added. "I couldn't be more humbled to be a part of it. And I'm going to be like a kid in a candy store that day. It's very, very surreal for me."

Last month, David told Billboard that he is "elated to be part of" "Back To The Beginning", "humbled and honored. It's the most seminal frontman and band for hard rock and heavy metal," he said. "The second record I ever bought, right after KISS 'Destroyer', was [SABBATH's] 'We Sold Our Soul For Rock 'N' Roll'. I love Ozzy. I love the Osbourne family. They've been so supportive, such a huge part of we've become who we've become. We could not have done it without them, so I'm intensely grateful. We all are. I hope that I can just do my little part to pay tribute to their legacy."

DISTURBED kicked off the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on February 25 at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho. The trek celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five-times-platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. Openers on the U.S. shows include THREE DAYS GRACE, SEVENDUST, DAUGHTRY and NOTHING MORE, depending on the date.

Last week, DISTURBED announced the European leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" with support from MEGADETH.

Since "The Sickness" was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential DISTURBED song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

DISTURBED recently announced the 25th-anniversary edition release of "The Sickness". To commemorate the anniversary, the band will reissue the five-times-platinum-certified LP on March 7, exactly 25 years to the date of their original release.

On February 21, DISTURBED released a new single, "I Will Not Break", via the band's own label, Mother Culture Records.