KITTIE Teams Up With THE PRETTY WILD And DIAMANTE For Cover Of METALLICA's 'The Unforgiven'

The countdown is on for the theatrical and official soundtrack release of "Queen Of The Ring", arriving in theatres and streaming platforms this Friday, March 7, 2025. In anticipation for the big day, Sumerian Records has released an emotionally gripping cover of METALLICA's "The Unforgiven" by KITTIE, THE PRETTY WILD and Diamante from the soundtrack for the hotly anticipated biopic. "Queen Of The Ring" chronicles the trailblazing journey of wrestling icon Mildred Burke, written and directed by Ash Avildsen and starring Emily Bett Rickards.

"Queen Of The Ring", written and directed by Ash Avildsen, brings to life the untold story of wrestling legend Mildred Burke, who shattered barriers in the 1930s-1950s to become the first million-dollar female athlete and headline arenas over male competitors in a time when women's wrestling was outright banned across much of the U.S.

The film stars Emily Bett Rickards ("Arrow") in a career-defining role as Burke, alongside a stellar cast featuring Josh Lucas, Walton Goggins, Gavin Casalegno, Tyler Posey and Deborah Ann Woll, with pro wrestling stars Kamille, Toni Storm, Trinity Fatu and Jim Cornette making appearances.

With its March 7 release strategically set during for the weekend of International Women's Day, the film is an ode to inspirational, trailblazing women who defied the odds and forever changed their industries.

Ash Avildsen grew up in a single-parent household, never having met his father but knowing who he was and having his last name. He chose to pursue music first as an artist, touring in a band and teaching himself the business through a DIY lifestyle. Using all the knowledge he learned from the road, he started his own record label. Sumerian Records has now become one of the top independents in the world for rock and alternative music, with several Grammy nominations and record-setting Billboard chart metrics for the hard-rock genre. Sumerian Records recently celebrated a historic achievement with the first Grammy nomination in the history of the Recording Academy for a solo female artist in the "Best Metal Performance" category, featuring avant-garde singer Poppy.

Avildsen's first feature film, "American Satan", won several awards on the festival circuit before being distributed by Miramax. The film had a theatrical release and was subsequently picked up by Showtime, where it developed a growing cult following. Avildsen expanded on this success by writing and directing the limited series spin-off "Paradise City".

"Queen Of The Ring" soundtrack track listing:

01. Corey Taylor - "Dust In The Wind" (feat. Bad Omens, Aaron Gilhuis)

02. Zoe Wees, Aaron Gilhuis - "Keep Your Lamps Trimmed And Burning"

03. Larkin Poe, Aaron Gilhuis - "God's Gonna Cut You Down"

04. Lanie Gardner - "A Woman Scorned"

05. Lanie Gardner - "Dead Beat Lover"

06. Des Rocs, Aaron Gilhuis - "Never Ending Moment"

07. Zhavia - "Burned You"

08. Kittie, The Pretty Wild, Diamante - "The Unforgiven" (feat. Aaron Gilhuis)

09. Kat Von D, Aaron Gilhuis - "House Of The Rising Sun"

10. Danny Worsnop, Aaron Gilhuis - "The Seeker"

