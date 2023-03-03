DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Says He Has Lost More Than 20 Pounds In Last Four Months

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman says that he has lost more than 20 pounds in the last four months.

The 49-year-old singer, who moved to Miami, Florida in early 2022 after residing in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years, took to his Twitter earlier today (Friday, March 3) to share a photo of him at what appears to be a gym, and he included the following message: "Started this journey right after [DISTURBED bassist John Moyer's] wedding [in early November]. I had ballooned to 213 lbs at the time. Now in full pre tour training mode.

"As of this morning I'm 190 lbs.

"Not done yet.

"Have to remind the world why we have become who we are."

Draiman had previously said that Florida's lack of state income tax and the state's quality of schools were factors in his family's decision to relocate to Miami.

DISTURBED's 36-date "Take Back Your Life" spring/summer 2023 North American tour will kick off at Montreal's Bell Centre on April 27. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature support from THEORY OF A DEADMAN in Canada and very special guests BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER in select markets in the United States. "Take Back Your Life" will be DISTURBED's first full tour since 2018.

Released in November, DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guitarist Dan Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.