DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Says Tumor Removed From Arm Has Turned Out To Be Benign

DISTURBED's David Draiman says that the tumor which was recently removed from the radius in his right arm has turned out to be benign.

Earlier today, the 50-year-old singer took to his Twitter to write: "It's BENIGN!!!! THANK GOD!!!!

"I may be performing with a sling for a while…but we're coming for you Europe, USA, and the rest of the world.

"Time to remind everyone why we are who we are… We are… @Disturbed".

On Tuesday (May 30),Draiman shared a photo of his heavily bandaged arm and he revealed that he was awaiting biopsy results after getting the tumor removed.

"I had a tumor removed from my rt radius last week. It had been keeping me up nights. Should have biopsy results tomorrow. Thoughts, prayers, positive energy all welcome. @disturbed #areasontofight".

The radius is the thicker and shorter of the two long bones in the forearm. According to medical web sites, most tumors in that location are benign, but a small percentage of them are malignant.

Last month, Draiman confirmed that he recently finalized his divorce from his wife of 11 years, Lena Draiman.

When David first announced his divorce on his Facebook page in February, he described himself as "heartbroken" and "very lost" and revealed that there was "no infidelity" involved in the split. He went on to say that there was "no bad blood" between him and his now-ex-wife and added that they would "continue to be the best parents" we can be to their son Samuel, who was born in September 2013. "Lena is still the best mother I could ever hope for, so we've got that going for us," he wrote at the time. He added: "I will continue to try to be the best father, and frontman that I can be, and I hope that Sam can forgive me one day for my part in this failure."

A little over a year ago, Draiman and his then-wife and son moved to Miami, Florida after living in Honolulu, Hawaii for a few years.

Draiman first announced his family's decision to relocate to Miami in February 2022, explaining on his Facebook page that he and his then-wife "gave it our best shot, but between the extraordinarily long travel times for business, island fever, and a bunch of other factors, we've decided to move on." He also shared a link to a video tour of his then-Honolulu home which had just been listed. That house has since sold for more than $6 million, according to public records.

Draiman is currently selling his house in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest for $5.45 million. He put the home on the market on January 26 for $5.75 million, but that price came down on March 17 to $5.5 million and on May 9 to $5.45 million. David paid $5.225 million for the home back in March 2022.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out last November. The LP was recorded earlier last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

