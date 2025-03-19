DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN Sues Former Landlord Over Mold That Allegedly Affected Singer's Health

According to Law360, DISTURBED frontman David Draiman has filed a lawsuit against his former landlord, alleging that mold in a rental home in Coral Gables, Florida caused him to suffer health issues that negatively affected his singing career.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on March 11 in a Miami-Dade County court, Draiman said had been paying $18,500 a month for the 5,200-square-foot home beginning in December 2022. On or about September 4, 2024, Draiman submitted a claim for termination of the lease, claiming that he had discovered that the house had mold and leaks that weren't previously disclosed to him. He is accusing his former landlord of fraudulent misrepresentation, fraud, unjust enrichment, and negligence.

"None of the items complained of… were disclosed to [Draiman] by the [landlord] prior to moving in and went uncorrected after moving in such that [Draiman] had to leave the property since it was not habitable," the lawsuit reads. "The uninhabitability and mold concerns, among others, resulted in impacts to [Draiman's] singing career, recording and studio time with medical concerns."

The lawsuit adds: "[The landlord] affirmatively made material misrepresentations of material facts to [Draiman] regarding the Property such as a watertight roof, non-leaking ceilings and deterioration due to water intrusion. The existence of these defects described above, such as mold and water intrusion, constitute material misrepresentations. Two other minor undisclosed defects are and were equally disturbing: to wit; leaving the dishwasher unattached such that it swung out if used and failing to place certain elements beneath the refrigerator freezer causing water damage and more mold. They were not disclosed because they would have dramatically affected the rental and pricing of the Property. [The landlord] knew the nature of the defects to the Property and was patently aware of the falsity of the material misrepresentations made to [Draiman]."

"Despite being notified on multiple occasions of necessary repairs", the landlord failed to act in a timely manner, forcing Draiman to move out.

The DISTURBED singer claims he has yet to recover his $37,000 security deposit from the landlord.

DISTURBED kicked off the U.S. leg of "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" on February 25 at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho. The trek celebrates 25 years of DISTURBED's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night features two sets of music, opening with DISTURBED playing the five-times-platinum "The Sickness" in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. Openers on the U.S. shows include THREE DAYS GRACE, SEVENDUST, DAUGHTRY and NOTHING MORE, depending on the date.

On February 21, DISTURBED released a new single, "I Will Not Break", via the band's own label, Mother Culture Records.