DISTURBED's MIKE WENGREN: 2023 Tour Kit Rundown

Modern Drummer has shared "an up-close and personal experience" with DISTURBED's Mike Wengren, as they delve into the details of his custom "Pearl Reference One" drum kit. Before a DISTURBED concert on the 2023 tour, Mike treated Modern Drummer to a special rendition of "Prayer", enhanced with an impressive pyrotechnic show, courtesy of the talented DISTURBED production team.

Mike, alongside his drum tech Dave Nester, generously invited Modern Drummer to remain for the main event, offering the magazine a unique opportunity to capture a behind-the-scenes walk-on shot right from the drum set during their performance of "Down With The Sickness". Check out the report below.

In a 2015 interview with Modern Drummer, Wengren said that he "absolutely" saw a connection between being a drummer and an athlete. He explained: "I think drumming in itself is very physical and very much like being an athlete. I did train in MMA for a short amount of time back in the day, but I was always wary about needing my limbs to earn a living. But I go to the gym regularly and have a smaller home gym if I can't make it out there. When the tour comes up, I go see a personal trainer to get in shape, try and eat right, and stay healthy. I see it like a professional athlete in the offseason; they go see their trainers and put on muscle, they're prepping for the season. I see it the same way and I take it very seriously. I want to give every single fan the best show I can give them and I want to perform at a hundred percent every night."

Back in July 2018, Wengren participated in a study from Nadia Azar whereby he wore armbands and a heart rate (HR) monitor during one of DISTURBED's concerts. According to Azar, Mike burned a total of 866 calories over the 80-minute set, for an average rate of almost 11 calories per minute. Based on his body mass, this was comparable to a vigorous 80-minute session on a stationary rower.

According to Billboard.com, DISTURBED's "Take Back Your Life" summer 2023 tour grossed $17.4 million and sold 336,000 tickets.

DISTURBED averaged 11,573 tickets sold per show, up from 6,901 in 2019 and 4,404 in 2016. The average ticket price for the "Take Back Your Life" tour was $51.07.

DISTURBED's biggest headlining concert ever happened on September 2, 2023 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, where the band drew more than 20,000 fans.

Based on Billboard's reported archives going back to September 2000, DISTURBED has grossed $71.2 million and sold 1.8 million tickets across 365 shows.

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek came from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out in November 2022. The LP was recorded in early 2022 with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guitarist Dan Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.