DISTURBED's MIKE WENGREN Credits 'Mutual Respect' For Band's Longevity

In a recent interview with the 100.3 The X Rocks radio station, DISTURBED drummer Mike Wengren was asked how he and his bandmates, who recently released their eighth studio album, "Divisive", have managed to stay together for so long. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Respect. We are all four — we're brothers, but we're all different individuals as well. And we pool off of each other's strengths. We have a tremendous team in the four of us, but also in the people that work behind the scenes as well — our crew, our management, record label; I mean, the list goes on and on — we have a tremendous team. But as far as the four of us are concerned, it really just comes down to mutual respect. We actually like each other. [Laughs] We check in with each other."

He continued: "It was so funny because during the pandemic, living in different states, [we] couldn't see each other for a while. And when we wrapped up in October of '19, was the last show we did, me and Danny [Dan Donegan, guitar] actually took a trip. David [Draiman, vocals] was living in Hawaii at the time, and we went out there to go stay with him and his wife and son and just chill out for a little bit. The thought was maybe when we got home, we would start writing again, and blah blah blah. And lo and behold, just about — what? maybe two months later, everything was shut down and almost two years later we finally see each other. It was almost like [scene in the movie] 'Chariots Of Fire' on the beach — we all ran into each other's arms practically. Like, 'Hey…'"

"Divisive" was recorded earlier this year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.