DOGSTAR, Featuring KEANU REEVES, Announces Fourth Studio Album, 'All In Now'

Keanu Reeves's reactivated 1990s and early 2000s grunge band DOGSTAR will release its fourth studio album, "All In Now", on May 29 via the group's own label Dillon Street Records. The LP was produced by Nick Launay (IDLES, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS) and is the follow-up to DOGSTAR's first album in two decades, "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees", which came out in October 2023.

DOGSTAR is composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves.

"The album really sets up the energy at the heart of this album and the fun that we've always had playing together," Mailhouse states about "All In Now". "We couldn't fucking wait," Keanu Reeves says about DOGSTAR's collective desire to get right back to the studio. "Personally, I loved it all. For me, the attitude was like, 'let's work hard and let's GO.'" "It felt like our last album was our ticket into a party," says Domrose. "And now we've shown up to the party — the three of us."

DOGSTAR, which Rolling Stone hailed for its "sleek, post-grunge alt-rock", has released the first cut off the album, the "All In Now" title track. "'All In Now' just whacks you in the head," Mailhouse shares, "talk about a live song. Keanu came up with the title for that song too, and it sort of summed up where and who we are as a band today. It just feels true to us. We're leaning in, and we are going to keep going." "And this is a good song to lean into," Reeves adds, "so, we really are all in now."

Watch the "All In Now" music video, directed by Carlos Garcia Medina, below

DOGSTAR's 25-date "All In Now" North American tour is set to kick off on May 28 in cities including Austin, Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and more. Tickets and VIP for these dates will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time (with the exception of the August 15 Mashantucket date which will go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. ET). Previously announced European tour and festival dates are on sale now.

DOGSTAR is a brotherhood –— a group of three men with multiple talents who combined, have created a sound and energy that is greater than the sum of its parts. After being dormant for 20 years, the California-based trio reunited in 2023 to release their celebrated album "Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees", which SPIN called "honest and inspired" and "fully reflects these three guys, the stories of their lives over the last three decades, and exactly who they are." Their new album pushes them further, with a unified and self-assured album forged by their time on the road, touring both in America and around the world, playing everywhere from sweaty rock clubs to giant festivals.

Mailhouse remembers: "Just seeing the smiles on people's faces and feeling their joy on a musical level. Playing some outdoor festivals, and when it starts to rain, seeing nobody leaving." "Those festivals in Europe really made a big, positive impact on us," adds Reeves. "We loved playing to people in the afternoon who didn't come to see DOGSTAR but connected with what we were doing. And that connected with us." Bret continued, "You never know if people are going to show up, are they going to stay, are they going to listen? It meant a lot that people not only stayed but got into songs that they mostly had never heard before."

DOGSTAR credits legendary producer Nick Launay — whose has worked with artists from MIDNIGHT OIL to NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS to YEAH YEAH YEAHS and AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS — with the fully realized sound and the energy of "All In Now". As Domrose recalls, "Our management put Nick's name on a list of possible producers." "And we all thought it was a typo. Like this guy will never work with us," Mailhouse adds with a laugh. For Nick Launay, "Working with Bret, Robert and Keanu was extremely fun because it brought things back to why people form bands and make music. These three friends wrote some killer songs and wanted to push some boundaries in the studio. It's all passion and no B.S. For me, it's always a treat working with such capable musicians because the sky's the limit when experimenting, and that's exactly what we did, while smiling all the way."

"All In Now" reflects DOGSTAR's commitment to put their all into the project, both onstage and in the studio. As Nick Launay puts it, "I love how Bret's voice and melodies soar above the solid grooves on this album. There's something very honest about it, which I guess is why it's called 'All in Now'. I think this friendly trio is sounding HUGE and will turn some heads this time around."

"All In Now" track listing:

01. Math

02. This Sphere

03. All In Now

04. Exalted

05. Siren

06. Punch The Sky

07. Joy

08. What Is

09. The Whisper

10. Shards Of Rain

11. Shallow Easy

12. Wing