DOLLY PARTON Joined By PAUL MCCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, PETER FRAMPTON And MICK FLEETWOOD On Her Version Of 'Let It Be'

Beloved global icon and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has released the next track off her upcoming "Rockstar" album, "Let It Be", out now. Parton was joined by fellow musical titans Paul McCartney (vocals/piano),Ringo Starr (drums),Peter Frampton (guitar) and Mick Fleetwood (additional percussion) to create the emotively impactful rendition of this classic BEATLES hit.

Parton said: "Well, does it get any better than singing 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!"

As one of the year's most-anticipated album releases, "Rockstar" features Parton taking on some of the most adored songs in rock and roll history. She has already released two songs from the album — the new, original song she wrote with producer Kent Wells called "Bygones", featuring JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford, which reached No.1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and "Magic Man (Carl Version)", featuring HEART's Ann Wilson, as well as her original song "World On Fire", which also reached No. 1 on Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release.

Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song "Rockstar" collection which includes nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. "Rockstar" is set for global release on November 17 via Butterfly Records with distribution by Big Machine Label Group and will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, digital download and on all streaming services.

Dolly said: "I'm so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album 'Rockstar'! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

"Rockstar" track listing:

* Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

* World On Fire

* Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

* Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

* Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

* Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

* Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

* I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

* What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

* Purple Rain

* Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

* I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

* Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

* Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

* (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

* Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

* Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

* Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

* Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

* Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

* We Are The Champions

* Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

* My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

* What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

* You're No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

* Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

* Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

* I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

* Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

* Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and was recently inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Achieving 27 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person Of The Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50-plus years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy Of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer Of The Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall Of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went No. 1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the best-selling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics". In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" and in December 2022, she released on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" with her starring as well as producing; it was the most watched film of that year and the two years prior.

To date, Parton has donated over 205 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, "Coat Of Many Colors", was dedicated to the Library Of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book "Run Rose Run" which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for five weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached No. 1 on three charts simultaneously — Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat Of Many Colors" while working "9 To 5", no dream is too and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Photo courtesy of Butterfly Records / Photo credit: Vijat Mohindra