DOLLY PARTON Says NIKKI SIXX 'Played His Butt Off' On Her Upcoming Rock Album

Country legend Dolly Parton says that MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx "played his butt off" on her upcoming rock album.

Dolly made her comments in a letter to Sixx's wife Courtney, co-founder of Bouquet Box, the first-ever DIY floral arranging kit/system on the market, after Courtney sent Dolly a Bouquet Box arrangement.

"Hey Courtney," Parton wrote in the letter, which Courtney shared on social media. "Thank you so much for the beautiful flowers! We've had fun assembling them. I never wanted to work that hard, ha! Anyway, your hubby played his butt off on my album! Maybe someday I can meet you both. Love, Dolly"

In sharing Dolly's letter, Courtney wrote: "Nikki played on Dolly Parton's long awaited rock album and I had the chance to send Miss Dolly a Bouquet Box arrangement! I have always just LOVED her! But who doesn't right? Receiving this fabulous letter from Dolly herself today was such an incredible moment and a memory I will cherish forever! Thanks Dolly and it would be a dream to meet you too one day!!!"

Nikki shared Courtney's post and wrote in an accompanying message: "What a class act Dolly is."

On Tuesday (April 11),Sixx's MÖTLEY CRÜE bandmate, guitarist John 5, revealed that he will also appear on Dolly's upcoming rock album.

The CRÜE guitarist shared the news of his participation in a tweet. He posted a throwback photo of him with Dolly and he wrote: "I'm so honored that I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming @DollyParton album. I've been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember. Words cannot describe how exciting this is."

Parton recently said that she was making a rock album in order to celebrate her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

"I'm making an album, too, because I have to live up to all of that hype," she said last December on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"I'm very honored and very proud, and I'm good about timing, so I always thought I might want to do a rock record, because my husband is a rock and roll freak. So, anyway, I thought, 'Well, if I'm ever gonna do it, now's the time," she added.

Tentatively titled "Rock Star", Dolly's LP will include covers of classic rock tunes like "Purple Rain" by Prince, "Can't Get No Satisfaction" by THE ROLLING STONES, "Stairway To Heaven" by LED ZEPPELIN and "Freebird" by LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

During an appearance on "The View", Parton also shared that she collaborated with a number of fellow iconic artists on the album, including Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, John Fogerty, P!nk and Brandie Carlile.

"If I'm gonna be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I'm gonna have to do something to earn it. So I'm doing a rock and roll album, and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me," Parton explained.

Another heavy metal musician who said he was approached about contributing to Dolly's album is JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford, who joined Parton on stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony to perform her classic song "Jolene". Also appearing with them as part of a "super jam" performance were some of the other Rock Hall inductees, including Pat Benatar, Annie Lennox and DURAN DURAN's Simon Le Bon.

Speaking to TotalRock, Rob said: "After the show, her manager came up to me, Danny [Nozell], and he goes, 'She's doing a project, like a rock album. Would you be interested?' I said, 'Yeah. Here's my number.' And then, out of the blue, like four weeks later, and suddenly [there's] ideas for some more work."

Dolly Parton photo credit: Stacie Huckeba