Watch: Ex-ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW Joins QUEENSRŸCHE On Stage In Baltimore For 'Queen Of The Reich'

Former ICED EARTH vocalist Matt Barlow joined QUEENSRŸCHE on stage last night (Tuesday, April 11) at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland to perform the classic QUEENSRŸCHE song "Queen Of The Reich". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Earlier today (Wednesday, April 12),QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre shared a link to the YouTube video of Barlow's "Queen Of The Reich" performance, and he included the following message: "Thank you Baltimore, and a VERY special thank you to our dear friend Matthew Barlow for joining us on the spur of the moment for Queen of the Reich".

Barlow added in a separate post: "I had the opportunity to fulfill longtime dream, performing onstage with the legendary QUEENSRŸCHE!

"Many thanks to all of the fellas. The band and crew are absolute awesomeness!!"

ICED EARTH played its final show with Barlow at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

Barlow announced his departure from ICED EARTH in March 2011. In a heartfelt statement, he cited his commitment to his family and the need for ICED EARTH to tour more as the reasons for his retirement; however, he committed to performing with ICED EARTH on all 2011 European festival dates, including Wacken Open Air.

Two and a half years ago, Barlow reunited with ICED EARTH guitarist and leader Jon Schaffer to celebrate the holiday season with an EP called "Winter Nights". Released under the SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT banner, the effort contained the duo's unique spin on five Christmas classics and two ICED EARTH songs.

In April 2021, Schaffer pleaded guilty to his role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. As part of the plea deal, Jon entered into a cooperation agreement with the government.

Following the initial reports that Schaffer was involved in the riot, his ICED EARTH bandmates distanced themselves from his actions. Singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton later posted separate statements on social media announcing their resignations. BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch also quit DEMONS & WIZARDS, his long-running project with Schaffer. The allegations also apparently affected Schaffer's relationship with his longtime record label Century Media, which had released albums from both ICED EARTH and DEMONS & WIZARDS. As of mid-January 2021, the Century Media artist roster page did not list either band.

Barlow's ASHES OF ARES project, which also features former ICED EARTH member Freddie Vidales, released its third studio album, "Emperors And Fools", in January 2022 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels. The LP ends with the eleven-minute-long epic "Monster's Lament" which includes the long-imagined joining of forces between Barlow and another former ICED EARTH singer, Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Barlow is married to Schaffer's sister.

