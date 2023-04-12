  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: Ex-ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW Joins QUEENSRŸCHE On Stage In Baltimore For 'Queen Of The Reich'

April 12, 2023

Former ICED EARTH vocalist Matt Barlow joined QUEENSRŸCHE on stage last night (Tuesday, April 11) at the Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland to perform the classic QUEENSRŸCHE song "Queen Of The Reich". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Earlier today (Wednesday, April 12),QUEENSRŸCHE singer Todd La Torre shared a link to the YouTube video of Barlow's "Queen Of The Reich" performance, and he included the following message: "Thank you Baltimore, and a VERY special thank you to our dear friend Matthew Barlow for joining us on the spur of the moment for Queen of the Reich".

Barlow added in a separate post: "I had the opportunity to fulfill longtime dream, performing onstage with the legendary QUEENSRŸCHE!

"Many thanks to all of the fellas. The band and crew are absolute awesomeness!!"

ICED EARTH played its final show with Barlow at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

Barlow announced his departure from ICED EARTH in March 2011. In a heartfelt statement, he cited his commitment to his family and the need for ICED EARTH to tour more as the reasons for his retirement; however, he committed to performing with ICED EARTH on all 2011 European festival dates, including Wacken Open Air.

Two and a half years ago, Barlow reunited with ICED EARTH guitarist and leader Jon Schaffer to celebrate the holiday season with an EP called "Winter Nights". Released under the SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT banner, the effort contained the duo's unique spin on five Christmas classics and two ICED EARTH songs.

In April 2021, Schaffer pleaded guilty to his role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. As part of the plea deal, Jon entered into a cooperation agreement with the government.

Following the initial reports that Schaffer was involved in the riot, his ICED EARTH bandmates distanced themselves from his actions. Singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton later posted separate statements on social media announcing their resignations. BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch also quit DEMONS & WIZARDS, his long-running project with Schaffer. The allegations also apparently affected Schaffer's relationship with his longtime record label Century Media, which had released albums from both ICED EARTH and DEMONS & WIZARDS. As of mid-January 2021, the Century Media artist roster page did not list either band.

Barlow's ASHES OF ARES project, which also features former ICED EARTH member Freddie Vidales, released its third studio album, "Emperors And Fools", in January 2022 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels. The LP ends with the eleven-minute-long epic "Monster's Lament" which includes the long-imagined joining of forces between Barlow and another former ICED EARTH singer, Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Barlow is married to Schaffer's sister.

I had the opportunity to fulfill longtime dream, performing onstage with the legendary Queensryche!
Many thanks to all of the fellas. The band and crew are absolute awesomeness!! 🤘❤️🤘

Posted by Matthew Barlow on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Thank you Baltimore, and a VERY special thank you to our dear friend Matthew Barlow for joining us on the spur of the moment for Queen of the Reich 🤘

Posted by Todd La Torre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

🎸 Heavy metal legends Queensrÿche bring 'The Digital Alliance Tour' to Baltimore Soundstage tomorrow night with special guests Marty Friedman & Trauma! TIX → bit.ly/Queensryche-Bmore

Posted by Baltimore Soundstage on Monday, April 10, 2023

Find more on Queensryche
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).