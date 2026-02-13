DON BROCO Enlists NICKELBACK Members For New Single 'Nightmare Tripping'

U.K. alt-rock shapeshifters DON BROCO return with their explosive new single "Nightmare Tripping", featuring members of NICKELBACK. The track arrives alongside the announcement of DON BROCO's next full-length album, "Nightmare Tripping", set for release on March 27, 2026 via Fearless Records.

"Nightmare Tripping" storms forward on crunchy guitars, hard-hitting drums, and a razor-sharp vocal trade-off between DON BROCO's Rob Damiani and Matt Donnelly, with NICKELBACK's Chad Kroeger adding his unmistakable grit. The track swings from fevered screams to a chant-ready melodic chorus and arrives with a cinematic, film-noir-inspired music video directed by Gordy De St. Jeor, blending thriller-style storytelling with raw performance shots — and featuring members of NICKELBACK.

DON BROCO comments: "Nightmare tripping is the uncertainty between dreams and reality. When the paralysis demon holding you down forces you to confront what you've tried to escape by going to sleep, blurring the boundaries of consciousness. In total contrast to that terror, collaborating on the song with NICKLEBACK was a dream come true. Chad and Ryan were incredible to team up with, and shooting the video in a burnt-out L.A haunted house was an experience we'll never forget."

"Nightmare Tripping" marks a new chapter for DON BROCO, a band built on unpredictability and reinvention. Since forming in 2008, the quartet have fused metal, post-hardcore, funk, and electronic elements into something entirely their own. Their Fearless Records debut finds them at their heaviest and most nuanced, embracing the unexpected and leaning into extremes with a sense of purpose. Reuniting with longtime collaborator Dan Lancaster, the band pushes deeper into harsh vocal textures, darker themes, and experimental turns inspired by a world that feels increasingly unsteady.

Across the album's early singles, DON BROCO have unveiled the breadth of this new era. "Cellophane" introduced sharp-edged nu-metal swagger; "Hype Man" delivered explosive, hook-driven adrenaline; "Disappear" exposed a raw emotional nerve; and "Euphoria" brought seductive electronics, dance-floor grooves, and a massive, euphoric chorus. Together with the unreleased bangers, these tracks hint at an album that is expansive, fearless, and unlike anything the band has attempted before.

Kicking off the second leg of their U.S. tour this month, DON BROCO are entering their next chapter with undeniable momentum. The band's reputation for high-octane, genre-blurring live performances has continued to pull them into bigger venues and bigger reactions with every tour. In 2026, they will take their ever-growing live show to stages around the world - including a major London date supporting BIFFY CLYRO, incendiary sets at festivals including Rock Am Ring and Rock For People, and more announcements on the horizon.

Always unique, and forever pushing boundaries, DON BROCO have cemented themselves as one of the U.K.'s most dynamic and forward-thinking rock bands. Fusing elements of rock, metal, pop, and electronic music, the Bedford quartet — Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney and Tom Doyle — have earned critical acclaim and commercial success with albums like "Automatic" (U.K. Top 10),"Technology" (U.K. Top 5),and "Amazing Things", which reached No. 1 on the U.K. Official Albums chart.

Garnering nothing but praise for their relentless high-octane performances, DON BROCO have previously sold-out arena shows across the U.K., headlining Wembley Arena after selling out Alexandra Palace as well as festival performances around the world, including Download, Reading and Leeds, Slam Dunk, Vans Warped tour and more. They have also toured with the likes of Mike Shinoda, STATE CHAMPS, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and OUR LAST NIGHT in the U.S. as well as selling out their very own debut U.S. headline tour.

Now signed to Fearless Records, DON BROCO are kicking off their next chapter with their dynamic new singles "Cellophane", "Hype Man" and "Disappear", offering a fresh glimpse into what's coming next — more bold moves, big riffs, and boundary-pushing anthems that only they could deliver.

Photo credit: Tom Pullen