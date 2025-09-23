DON BROCO Shares Music Video For New Single 'Disappear'

Alt-rock shapeshifters DON BROCO have released the official music video for their brand new single "Disappear". The striking clip is set against the backdrop of a brutalist industrial maze of concrete corridors, stairwells, and fluorescents. Through evolving split screens and reversed-motion sequences, the visual creates a surreal, puzzle-like experience that rewards repeat viewings. As the band delivers an emotional core performance in a vast, hazy performance space, the narrative unfolds with a Kafka-esque sense of confinement and unseen forces closing in - time bending, spaces looping, and reality folding back on itself. The result is a cinematic counterpart to the track's emotional weight, amplifying its themes of loss, erasure, and disorientation.

Produced by Dan Lancaster (BLINK-182, BRING ME THE HORIZON, 5SOS) and released on September 19 via Fearless Records, "Disappear" is a surprising and unforgettable genre-fusing track that shifts effortlessly between sounds and styles. Opening with hypnotic tonal chanting, it builds on heartbeat-like drums and dynamic vocals that move from delicate whispers to soaring, impassioned singing. With pulsing rhythm, electronic flourishes and a drum-and-bass-inspired breakdown, the song is an emotional gut punch — capturing the guilt and desperation of leaving someone you love at their lowest, knowing that staying might destroy you both.

"'Disappear' is about struggling to love and support someone living through something terrible. When the toll has become too much to bear, but is dwarfed by the guilt in knowing what you are feeling is nothing compared to what they are facing themselves," shares DON BROCO.

The release of "Disappear" follows earlier singles "Cellophane" and "Hype Man", each showing a different side of DON BROCO's fearless sound. "Cellophane" came out swinging with sharpened nu-metal aggression, while "Hype Man" captured the band's unrestrained energy through rapped flows, soaring choruses, and pounding guitars. Together, the tracks underline the range of DON BROCO's music — raw and heavy one moment, infectious and anthemic the next.

This fall, DON BROCO will bring their explosive live show across the U.K., Australia and North America, performing new material alongside fan favorites.

Always unique, and forever pushing boundaries, DON BROCO have cemented themselves as one of the U.K.'s most dynamic and forward-thinking rock bands. Fusing elements of rock, metal, pop, and electronic music, the Bedford quartet — Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney and Tom Doyle — have earned critical acclaim and commercial success with albums like "Automatic" (U.K. Top 10),"Technology" (U.K. Top 5),and "Amazing Things", which reached No. 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

Garnering nothing but praise for their relentless high-octane performances, DON BROCO have previously sold-out arena shows across the UK, headlining Wembley Arena after selling out Alexandra Palace as well as festival performances around the world including Download, Reading and Leeds, Slam Dunk, Vans Warped Tour and more. They have also toured with the likes of Mike Shinoda, STATE CHAMPS, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and OUR LAST NIGHT in the U.S. as well as selling out their very own debut U.S. headline tour.

Now signed to Fearless Records, DON BROCO are kicking off their next chapter with their dynamic new singles "Cellophane", "Hype Man" and "Disappear" — offering a fresh glimpse into what's coming next — more bold moves, big riffs, and boundary-pushing anthems that only they could deliver.

Photo credit: Bethan Miller