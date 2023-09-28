DON DOKKEN: If DONALD TRUMP Becomes President Again, I Am Moving To France

In a new interview with Ernest Skinner of Canada's Border City Rock Talk, DOKKEN frontman Don Dokken offered his views on the current political situation in America, particularly as it pertains to the upcoming presidential election. The 70-year-old singer, who moved to New Mexico several years ago after living in Los Angeles much of his life, said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I used to watch our local [television] station. And, of course, there was always the battle between Fox News and CNN. Fox News was, like, 'Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.' And then CNN was more liberal. And now I can't turn it on. Every five minutes, 'Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.' Trump must be laughing his ass off 'cause he's getting millions and millions of dollars in free press. This guy's got, like — what? — 29 felonies against him, and he's running for president. But if one of those he gets convicted of, you can't be a president with a felony. He's trying to push it all back till after the election. But then I look and it says that there's eight people running [for president] in America. [Their support is] 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, Trump 49 [percent], Biden 50 [percent]. So it looks like it's going to come down to our senile president or Trump. And if Trump wins, I'm moving. I'm going to France… And I'm serious. I've been looking. I'm gonna buy a home in France and get the hell out of here."

Don also addressed the fact that Congress is steadily getting older, with the average age of lawmakers steadily increasing over the last four decades in particular.

"Our laws should be changed," he said. "When you see the Congress and senators and congressmen, they're all 80 years old. No — there should be a term limit of four years or something like that.

"We have a channel here in America, and you can watch the Congress and you can see all these people. And you see the camera pan around. It looks like they're all ready to drop dead any minute, and they can't talk without a teleprompter.

"We have to amend our Constitution and amend the laws," he continued. "I don't think anybody 80 years old should be passing laws about abortion — pro life, against life, it's not right. Everybody should have their own decision, not some geezer that's suffering from Alzheimer's."

Dokken went on to speak in more detail about access to the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "I said, well, what happens if a woman gets raped by five guys and she's 18? She is forced to have that baby and raise that baby the rest of… Her life is ruined — ruined," Don said. "She's raped. She doesn't know what the father is. And now we've all banned it in America and over 40 states that no more abortion. And I'm, like, who would have thought that would happen? And they have to drive to another state that's still legal or to go into an alley and get an underground doctor. It's not right… But you have the Bible thumpers and the hardcore right and the Christians saying, 'God decides. You can't terminate a baby.' And I'm, like, 'She was raped. And she's 16. Her life is ruined. She has the right to get an abortion.'"

Don added: "These are the things that upset me. But I realize maybe I am to blame somewhat because I just dropped out and moved out of L.A. I live up in the mountain in the middle of nowhere and no neighbors. I'm just watching the world unravel."

Dokken also discussed his need to use his voice to speak out on political issues in a polarized society where a political stance can alienate half the fanbase.

"I have a half million followers on Facebook," he said. "So what I say some people take the heart. But I'm not trying to change the world. Everybody has to make up their own mind. And then [when I say something] political, I get attacked because you've got half the United States [that] love Donald Trump. So if I say anything negative against him, then I've got half a million of people to say, 'Screw you.' I don't know what to say."

He added: "We talked about it on the road. I say, sometimes I feel like I'm overeducated because I know what's going on."

Back in June 2020, Don told Myglobalmind that DOKKEN's upcoming follow-up to 2012's "Broken Bones" album would include a song he wrote about Trump.

"We are about halfway done with the record, and a lot of my lyrics are about what is going on now," he said at the time. "Whether you are a fan of Trump or not, I see him as a little unhinged and trying to take over the planet, so I wrote a song called 'Hail To The King' about him. He has a king mentality.

"I'm not a political person at all — I don't get involved in politics — but when you see the craziness of the government and the guy firing his people daily, like the attorney general and the prosecutor, it's bizarre," he laughed. "I wrote a tongue-in-cheek song about a guy who is running the country and feels he has no limitations or rules. That he can do whatever he wants like a king."

DOKKEN will release its 13th studio album, "Heaven Comes Down", on October 27 via Silver Lining Music. The LP was produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN).