Watch: THY ART IS MURDER Plays First Concert With New Singer TYLER MILLER

September 28, 2023

Australian deathcore masters THY ART IS MURDER kicked off their European tour Wednesday night (September 27) at the Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Germany. The show marked the band's first appearance with new singer Tyler Miller, who is also a member of fellow Australian metallers AVERSIONS CROWN.

Fan-filmed video of the Oberhausen concert can be found below. Photos are available at Impericon.com.

The news of Miller's addition to THY ART IS MURDER comes less than a week after the band parted ways with longtime vocalist Chris "CJ" McMahon. THY ART IS MURDER also revealed in a statement that McMahon's vocals do not appear on the group's newly released album "Godlike", which came out on September 22 via Human Warfare, with CJ's replacement having "finished re-recording vocals on the new album" earlier last week.

AVERSIONS CROWN released its latest album, "Hell Will Come For Us All", in 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

The band has been inactive on social media since a year ago when AVERSIONS CROWN announced the cancelation of a U.S. tour after being unable to secure "the appropriate work visas required to enter" the country.

The split between THY ART IS MURDER and McMahon happened a month after he deleted (and subsequently reinstated) his social media due to the backlash he received for posting a transphobic comment on Instagram. The following day, the other members of THY ART IS MURDER posted a trans flag on Instagram in solidarity with the community. "Setting the record straight, we stand with you," the band wrote.

On September 22, THY ART IS MURDER shared a statement on social media confirming that McMahon had been fired from the band, and that his contributions to "Godlike" album had been removed.

"We understand that this may come as a surprise and we want to assure you that this decision was made to preserve the band's integrity and direction," THY ART IS MURDER said in the statement.

"What transpired over the past month was not the cause of this action, but just another symptom of the drawn out breakdown in [McMahon's] character and judgement," the group added. "The straw that broke the camel's back if you will. Long story short, the fallout has been immense. We were lobbed with threats to destroy THY ART IS MURDER from the inside if we did not capitulate to various ideologies that he holds."

A few hours later, McMahon posted a short message on Instagram in which he said: "I just woke up and saw the news. Yes this is how I found out. And yes it's not the whole story."

Days after he shared his original transphobic comment on social media, McMahon posted a video to the band's Instagram in which he said he wanted to "apologize to everybody that's been upset and offended by the video that I shared and commented horribly on Instagram. My intentions weren't to be transphobic in any way, shape or form. And now it's gotten to the point that it really doesn't matter what my intentions were. I apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies and the people that support them. And I thought I did support them, but obviously my video that I shared and commented horribly on has proved otherwise."

McMahon joined THY ART IS MURDER back in 2009 after the band's previous vocalist, Brendan Van Ryn, quit the previous year.

