DONNIE VIE Shares Title Track Of Upcoming 'Beautiful Things' Album Re-Release

For more than four decades, Donnie Vie has remained one of rock music's most distinctive melodic voices — a songwriter capable of balancing emotional honesty with towering hooks and timeless power-pop craftsmanship. On Friday, May 22, Vie released the digital single "Beautiful Things", a radiant and deeply personal track that also launched the official pre-order campaign for the forthcoming re-release of his latest album, "Beautiful Things", arriving July 31 on digital platforms via Wicked Cool Records, the label founded in 2005 by "Little Steven" Van Zandt. "Beautiful Things" originally came out in June 2019 via Deko Music.

Known as the founding vocalist, songwriter, and creative force behind ENUFF Z'NUFF, Vie helped define the band's unmistakable blend of BEATLES-inspired melody, glam-rock swagger, and emotionally charged songwriting. His work produced enduring rock-radio staples like "Fly High Michelle" and "New Thing" — songs that earned heavy MTV rotation and cemented his reputation as one of the era's most gifted melodic writers.

While his work with ENUFF Z'NUFF established the foundation, Vie's solo career revealed an even more vulnerable and expansive side of his songwriting. Across records including "Just Enough!", "The White Album", "Wrapped Around My Middle Finger" and now "Beautiful Things", he has continued to refine a sound rooted in classic songwriting tradition while never shying away from personal truth.

The title track "Beautiful Things" captures that spirit perfectly — optimistic, reflective, and emotionally open in a way that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Floating on warm melodies and luminous imagery, the song stands as one of the brightest and most uplifting moments in Vie's catalog.

Donnie comments: "I'm a pretty transparent artist. I put it all out there, and my work usually reflects the state of my mind at the time, and much of it became pretty dark. With 'Beautiful Things', instead I put it all ON there, and I can't imagine it getting much brighter. Haha."

Lyrically, "Beautiful Things" embraces hope without abandoning the scars that shaped it. Lines like "Take it from the inside and put it on the outside / All the beautiful things inside your heart" frame the song as both personal reflection and quiet encouragement — a reminder that beauty, healing, and light often emerge from difficult places.

Warm, melodic, and deeply human, "Beautiful Things" showcases Vie at his most open-hearted and musically confident. The album continues the long-running evolution of an artist who has consistently balanced vulnerability, melody, and rock-and-roll spirit in a way few songwriters can.

At a time when authenticity can feel increasingly rare, "Beautiful Things" serves as both a fresh creative statement and a reminder of why Donnie Vie continues to occupy a singular place in melodic rock history.

Image credit: Melvin Zoopers