DORO PESCH Is Continuing Work On New Solo Album (Photos)

German metal queen Doro Pesch recently spent time at Miami Beach Recording Studios laying down vocal tracks for her upcoming studio album.

Earlier today (Friday, February 3),Doro shared a few photos from inside and outside the studio, including a couple of her sitting behind the wheel of a RAM truck. She captioned the pictures: "Here I RAM in Miami, doing more vocals for the new album!

"Wish that ride was mine, but it's the studio owner's. Thanks, Pablo, I'm soooo jealous".

Last October, Doro spoke to Metal Rules about the status of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to her 2018 double album "Forever Warriors, Forever United". She said: "The new record is almost done. It's like 80 percent done, and there are awesome songs. There are anthems, fast songs, and some really soulful songs. So, I think that 80 percent of the record is already done. I mean, 80 percent of the songwriting is done, and we have recorded lots of stuff. It will be out sometime later [in 2023]."

Asked if her new album will be stylistically similar to "Forever Warriors, Forever United", she said: "Yeah, but it's probably not a double album. The next year is my 40th anniversary as an artist. And, of course, we want to do something special, but it will be a single album."

"Forever Warriors, Forever United" featured 19 regular tracks and six bonus songs.

In September, Doro released a very unique single — a soulful adaptation of her classic metal anthem "Raise Your Fist In The Air". The track was made possible by the new ZDF (national German TV channel) music show "Music Impossible".

In May 2022, Doro told Sleaze Roxx that she does most of her songwriting now with former SISTERS OF MERCY guitarist Andreas Bruhn. "I met him, I think, in 1986," she said. "We've always worked good together. Actually, the new bass player we have in Europe, we wrote a new killer song together so that's a new friendship. It's an anthem. It's good! And I wrote one song with my very first producer from the 'Hellbound' album. We met up again and wrote a nice song together. It's a song for the animals because I love animals. It's called 'Heavenly Creatures'. That will definitely be on the new record I'm planning on putting out next year. Next year, I have my 40th year anniversary so we want to celebrate it big."

In celebration of 35 years of the "Triumph And Agony" album from her former band WARLOCK, Doro released "Triumph And Agony Live" in various formats, including CD, vinyl, cassette, DVD, Blu-ray, and a huge box set, in September 2021 through her own label, Rare Diamonds Productions. The "Triumph And Agony" artwork centered on Geoffrey Gillespie's famous original drawing of the "Warlock" embracing the blonde rock star.